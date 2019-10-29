7 Celebrities Celebrating Their Birthdays on the Spookiest Day of the Year

For these celebs, their Halloween candy comes with a side of birthday cake
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 29, 2019 03:53 PM

1 of 8

Vanilla Ice

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Celebrating your birthday on Halloween must be skele-fun! Vanilla Ice turns 52 this year.

2 of 8

Willow Smith

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Daughter of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, Willow was bone to be wild. She turns 19 this year. 

3 of 8

Dermot Mulroney

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Everyone’s favorite rom-com actor, who’s turning 56 this year, knows that if you’ve got it, haunt it. 

4 of 8

Rob Schneider

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

We hope that the comedian has a fa-boo-lous 56th birthday! 

5 of 8

Sir Peter Jackson

Travis Graalman

Let’s get the Lord of the Rings director’s party startled! He’s turning 58.

6 of 8

Piper Perabo

Steven Ferdman/Getty

The Covert Affairs actress was not born to be a basic witch. Perabo is turning 43 and looking boo-tiful! 

7 of 8

Vanessa Marano

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Switched at Birth star better be ready to eat, drink and be scary on her 27th birthday this year. 

