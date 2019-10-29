Vanilla Ice
Celebrating your birthday on Halloween must be skele-fun! Vanilla Ice turns 52 this year.
Willow Smith
Daughter of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, Willow was bone to be wild. She turns 19 this year.
Dermot Mulroney
Everyone’s favorite rom-com actor, who’s turning 56 this year, knows that if you’ve got it, haunt it.
Rob Schneider
We hope that the comedian has a fa-boo-lous 56th birthday!
Sir Peter Jackson
Let’s get the Lord of the Rings director’s party startled! He’s turning 58.
Piper Perabo
The Covert Affairs actress was not born to be a basic witch. Perabo is turning 43 and looking boo-tiful!
Vanessa Marano
The Switched at Birth star better be ready to eat, drink and be scary on her 27th birthday this year.