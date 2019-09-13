Being Born on Friday the 13th Didn't Stop These 10 Stars from Achieving Superstardom

Sure, it's spooky, but there's nothing eerie about the success of these stars
By Diane J. Cho
September 13, 2019 03:00 PM

Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse/Instagram

Birthday: Sept. 13, 1996

It seems as though this Riverdale star’s birth date actually brought about lots of luck, according to a birthday tribute boyfriend and costar Cole Sprouse posted on Instagram.

“Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?” Sprouse captioned this adorable set of snaps. 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Taylor Hill/Getty

Birthday: Jan. 13, 1961

Despite the so-called unluckiness that surrounds the day she was born, the actress went on to play the iconic Elaine Benes on the beloved sitcom Seinfeld for eight years, she currently stars as the hilarious and sharp-witted Selina Meyer in Veep and won enough Emmys, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards to fill an entire room.

Her luck changed in September 2017 when she announced she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer. One year later, she shared the great news that she was in remission, and in an August 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, said, “I’m very happy to be alive.”

Steve Buscemi

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Birthday: Dec. 13, 1957

For most people, being hit by a bus as a young child could make you feel unlucky, but not for Buscemi. He felt fortunate to be alive when he walked away with just a fractured skull, according to The Guardian. That’s the type of outlook this celebrated actor has kept and has benefitted from, despite Friday the 13th’s chilling reputation.

Darius Rucker

John Shearer/Getty

Birthday: May 13, 1966

The frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish paved the way for younger stars like Lil Nas X to break through the color barrier that still exists in country music. The pioneer has enjoyed decades of success with his band and a solid solo career, so there’s definitely no traces of a Friday the 13th curse here.

Kat Dennings

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Birthday: June 13, 1986

Many are determined to leave their small town and make it big in Hollywood, but only a select few actually make it through each year. Despite the supernatural spookiness that shrouds the day she was born, Dennings braved the competition and not only made her mark in television as Max Black in 2 Broke Girls, but also hit the silver screen in Marvel films, such as Thor and Thor: The Dark World

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Birthday: June 13, 1986

Being born on a freaky Friday seems trivial when you consider the insane careers these ladies have built for themselves. The two started as child stars on Full House, became young millionaires once they inked a deal to co-own their own production company (Dualstar Entertainment Group) and are now considered titans of fashion with their brands, The Row and Elizabeth and James.

Kate Walsh

Cindy Ord/Getty

Birthday: Oct. 13, 1967

An ominous birth date didn’t stop this actress from landing the role of Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice.

Her luck did take a turn for the worse in 2015 when she faced a devastating brain tumor diagnosis, but she managed to find the silver lining.

“I ended up finding this amazing doctor here in L.A. who is kind of a total Addison and I say that only because I’m like, I can’t believe I kind of found an Addison,” she said during an episode of ABC Radio’s No Limits With Rebecca Jarvis after the benign tumor was successfully removed.

Max Weinberg

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Birthday: April 13, 1951

The longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band banished any possibility for an ill-fated future once he earned his spot in the legendary group, which eventually landed him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

Christopher Plummer

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Birthday: Dec. 13, 1929

Plummer’s long list of accolades includes an Oscar, Emmys, Tonys, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and more. His triumphant career has spanned six decades, which is practically unheard of in show business.

