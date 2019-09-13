Being Born on Friday the 13th Didn't Stop These 10 Stars from Achieving Superstardom

Birthday: Jan. 13, 1961

Despite the so-called unluckiness that surrounds the day she was born, the actress went on to play the iconic Elaine Benes on the beloved sitcom Seinfeld for eight years, she currently stars as the hilarious and sharp-witted Selina Meyer in Veep and won enough Emmys, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards to fill an entire room.

Her luck changed in September 2017 when she announced she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer. One year later, she shared the great news that she was in remission, and in an August 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, said, “I’m very happy to be alive.”