50 Celebrities Who Were Born During the Year of the Tiger

Feb. 1 marks the first day of the Lunar New Year, which is celebrated by nearly two billion people across the world. It is also the first day of the Year of the Tiger, according to the Chinese Zodiac. There are 12 Zodiac signs and five elements that mark each year's sign, so while each sign arrives every 12 years, their elemental sign will arrive every 60. People born in 2022 will be Water Tigers, and the last Water Tigers were born in 1962.

Tigers are considered courageous, assertive, short-tempered and generous. Do those traits apply to the 50 celebrities ahead, born in the Year of the Tiger?