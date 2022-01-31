50 Celebrities Who Were Born During the Year of the Tiger

Queen Elizabeth II, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more stars were born during the Year of the Tiger. In honor of the Lunar New Year, see what other celebs share the same Chinese zodiac

By Kelsie Gibson

1 of 51

Lunar New Year 2022: The Year of the Tiger

Credit: Getty

Feb. 1 marks the first day of the Lunar New Year, which is celebrated by nearly two billion people across the world. It is also the first day of the Year of the Tiger, according to the Chinese Zodiac. There are 12 Zodiac signs and five elements that mark each year's sign, so while each sign arrives every 12 years, their elemental sign will arrive every 60. People born in 2022 will be Water Tigers, and the last Water Tigers were born in 1962.

Tigers are considered courageous, assertive, short-tempered and generous. Do those traits apply to the 50 celebrities ahead, born in the Year of the Tiger? 

2 of 51

Queen Elizabeth II (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The queen was born on April 21, 1926, making her a Fire Tiger. 

3 of 51

Tony Bennett (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

With a Aug. 3, 1926 birthday, the singer is a Fire Tiger. 

4 of 51

Stevie Wonder (Water Tiger)

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Grammy-winning singer was born on May 13, 1950, making him a Water Tiger. 

5 of 51

Bill Murray (Metal Tiger)

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The comedian's birthday is on Sept. 21, 1950, making him a Metal Tiger. 

6 of 51

Martin Short (Metal Tiger)

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The Only Murders in the Building star is a Metal Tiger born on March 26, 1950. 

7 of 51

Dr. Phil (Metal Tiger)

Credit: Getty Images

Dr. Phil was born on Sept. 1, 1950, making him a Metal Tiger. 

8 of 51

Garth Brooks (Water Tiger)

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The country singer is also a Water Tiger, with a birthday falling on Feb. 7, 1962. 

9 of 51

Tom Cruise (Water Tiger)

Credit: Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images

The actor was born on July 3, 1962, making him a Water Tiger. 

10 of 51

Demi Moore (Water Tiger)

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Born on Nov. 11, 1962, the actress is a Water Tiger. 

11 of 51

Matthew Broderick (Water Tiger)

With a March 21, 1962 birthday, the actor is a Water Tiger. 

12 of 51

Ralph Fiennes (Water Tiger)

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Harry Potter alum's birthday is on Dec. 22, 1962, making him a Water Tiger. 

13 of 51

Michelle Yeoh (Water Tiger)

The Crazy Rich Asians actress was born on Aug. 6, 1962, which means she's a Water Tiger. 

14 of 51

Paula Abdul (Water Tiger)

Credit: George Pimentel/Getty

The singer is a Water Tiger with a June 19, 1962 birthday. 

15 of 51

Tommy Lee (Water Tiger)

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Mötley Crüe musician was born on Oct. 3, 1962, making him a Water Tiger. 

16 of 51

Steve Carell (Water Tiger)

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The actor is a Water Tiger with a Aug. 16, 1962 birthday. 

17 of 51

Jon Bon Jovi (Water Tiger)

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The musician is a Water Tiger with a birthday falling on March 2, 1962. 

18 of 51

Elizabeth Banks (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Hunger Games alum was born on Feb. 10, 1974, making her a Wood Tiger. 

19 of 51

Leonardo DiCaprio (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actor is a Wood Tiger with a Nov. 11, 1974 birthday. 

20 of 51

Christian Bale (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The actor was born on Jan. 30, 1974, making him a Wood Tiger. 

21 of 51

Victoria Beckham (Wood Tiger)

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The fashion icon is a Wood Tiger born on April 17, 1974. 

22 of 51

Joaquin Phoenix (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actor was born on Oct. 28, 1974, making him a Wood Tiger. 

23 of 51

Jimmy Fallon (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

With a Sept. 19, 1974 birthday, the Tonight Show host is a Wood Tiger. 

24 of 51

Penélope Cruz (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

With a April 28, 1974 birthday, the actress is a Wood Tiger. 

25 of 51

Derek Jeter (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Richard Buxo / SplashNews.com

The former New York Yankees baseball player is a Wood Tiger, with a birthday on June 26, 1974.

26 of 51

Eva Mendes (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

The actress was born on March 5, 1974, making her a Wood Tiger. 

27 of 51

Hilary Swank (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

The actress is a Wood Tiger, with a birthday on July 30, 1974. 

28 of 51

Mahershala Ali (Wood Tiger)

The actor was born on Feb. 16, 1974, making him a Wood Tiger. 

29 of 51

Olivia Colman (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Pool/Shutterstock

The Crown actress was born on Jan. 30, 1974, making her a Wood Tiger. Fittingly enough, Queen Elizabeth II, who Colman plays on the Netflix show, was also born during the Year of the Tiger. 

30 of 51

Amy Adams (Wood Tiger)

The actress is a Wood Tiger who was born on Aug. 20, 1974 birthday. 

31 of 51

Donald Faison (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Getty Images

The Scrubs alum is a Wood Tiger with a June 22, 1974 birthday. 

32 of 51

Sarah Paulson (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The American Horror Story actress was born on Dec. 17, 1974, making her a Wood Tiger. 

33 of 51

Bradley Cooper (Wood Tiger)

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The actor is a Wood Tiger with a birthday on Jan. 5, 1975.

34 of 51

Lady Gaga (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Just like her A Star Is Born costar, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga is also born during the Year of the Tiger. However, with a March 28, 1986 birthday, she's a Fire Tiger. 

35 of 51

Usain Bolt (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The Olympian is a Fire Tiger with a Aug. 21, 1986 birthday. 

36 of 51

Drake (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The rapper was born on Oct. 24, 1986, making him a Fire Tiger. 

37 of 51

Robert Pattinson (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Twilight alum is a Fire Tiger. He celebrates his birthday on May 13, 1986. 

38 of 51

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The twins are both Fire Tigers with their birthday falling on June 13, 1986. 

39 of 51

Megan Fox (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The actress was born on May 16, 1986, making her a Fire Tiger. 

40 of 51

Richard Madden (Fire Tiger)

The actor, who was born on June 18, 1986, is one of several Game of Thrones alums who is a Fire Tiger. 

41 of 51

Emilia Clarke (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Fittingly, the Mother of Dragons is a Fire Tiger! The Game of Thrones actress was born on Oct. 23, 1986. 

42 of 51

Kit Harington (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Fire Tigers must run in the Game of Thrones family. The actor best known for playing Jon Snow was also born during the Year of the Tiger with a birthday on Dec. 26, 1986. 

43 of 51

Leighton Meester (Fire Tiger)

The Gossip Girl alum was born on April 9, 1986, making her a Fire Tiger. 

44 of 51

Penn Badgley (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty

Just like his former Gossip Girl costar, Leighton Meester, the You actor is also a Fire Tiger with a birthday on Nov. 1, 1986. 

45 of 51

Jon Batiste (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated musician was born on Nov. 11, 1986, making him a Fire Tiger. 

46 of 51

Shaun White (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

White may be a pro snowboarder, but he is a Fire Tiger. The Olympian was born on Sept. 3, 1986. 

47 of 51

Cynthia Erivo (Fire Tiger)

Credit: Getty

The actress, who is set to star in the movie adaptation of Wicked, is a Fire Tiger born on Jan. 8, 1987. Pretty fitting seeing as she's getting ready to play the Wicked Witch of the West. 

48 of 51

Elle Fanning (Earth Tiger)

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Tigers must run in the royal family, or at least actresses who play royals. The actress, who portrays Catherine the Great on The Great, is an Earth Tiger born on April 9, 1998. 

49 of 51

Paris Jackson (Earth Tiger)

Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The actress and model is also an Earth Tiger with a birthday on April 3, 1998. 

50 of 51

Amanda Gorman (Earth Tiger)

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

The poet was born on March 7, 1998, making her an Earth Tiger. 

51 of 51

Shawn Mendes (Earth Tiger)

Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

The singer is an Earth Tiger with a birthday on Aug. 8, 1998. 

