13 Celebs Who Are Already Being the Most Extra This Holiday Season

Miley Cyrus
Cyrus caught producer Mark Ronson in a mistletoe trap, because no one is safe from the demands of “Christmas content.”
Lizzo
Lizzo has been looking good as hell in a parade of seasonal costumes for her Jingle Ball tour run.
Nina Agdal
Some ornaments were harmed in the making of this strangely hypnotic video.
Ariel Winter
Let the search for the biggest tree to ‘gram begin/continue.
Kylie Jenner
Jenner was ready to break out the decorations the second we hit December. Naturally, this included putting up a pink Lip Kit tree in the Kylie Cosmetics office.
Katy Perry
The singer’s new video for “Cozy Little Christmas” is exploding with the festive spirit, and comes complete with tributes to some of your favorite stop-motion animation characters and the shirtless Santa no one asked for.
JoJo Siwa
That’s an elf with attitude.
Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell
The couple gathered around Christmas trees at Disneyland even before Thanksgiving.
Kristin Chenoweth
Like most of our feline friends, Chenoweth knows empty shopping bags are way more fun than whatever luxury trinkets they carried.
Maya Hawke
The best types of friends are always ready to heed your call to decorate ornaments/bake cookies/build a snowman.
Ashanti
Who says you have to put on a cheery face while showing off holiday glam?
Kris Jenner
Christmas doesn’t officially hit the Kardashian-Jenner homes until the matriarch’s elaborate, personalized gingerbread houses arrive. Here, Kim gives us a glimpse of the confection currently gracing the West abode.
Annie Murphy
Take it from the Schitt’s Creek star, you can never have too many Christmas tree selfies. “Felt cute. Got drunk with my mum, had a desperate need to showcase our glorious Christmas tree and took upwards of 20 photos all very similar to this. Might delete later,” she joked.