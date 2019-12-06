13 Celebs Who Are Already Being the Most Extra This Holiday Season

We may only be a few days into December, but these celebs are already neck-deep in holiday spirit
By Lydia Price
December 06, 2019 11:00 AM

1 of 13

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Cyrus caught producer Mark Ronson in a mistletoe trap, because no one is safe from the demands of “Christmas content.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Lizzo

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Lizzo has been looking good as hell in a parade of seasonal costumes for her Jingle Ball tour run.  

3 of 13

Nina Agdal

Nina Agdal/Instagram

Some ornaments were harmed in the making of this strangely hypnotic video.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter/Instagram

Let the search for the biggest tree to ‘gram begin/continue.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner was ready to break out the decorations the second we hit December. Naturally, this included putting up a pink Lip Kit tree in the Kylie Cosmetics office.

6 of 13

Katy Perry

Katy Perry/Youtube

The singer’s new video for “Cozy Little Christmas” is exploding with the festive spirit, and comes complete with tributes to some of your favorite stop-motion animation characters and the shirtless Santa no one asked for. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa/Instagram

That’s an elf with attitude.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd/Instagram

The couple gathered around Christmas trees at Disneyland even before Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

9 of 13

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth/Instagram

Like most of our feline friends, Chenoweth knows empty shopping bags are way more fun than whatever luxury trinkets they carried.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke/Instagram

The best types of friends are always ready to heed your call to decorate ornaments/bake cookies/build a snowman.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Ashanti

Ashanti/Instagram

Who says you have to put on a cheery face while showing off holiday glam?

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Christmas doesn’t officially hit the Kardashian-Jenner homes until the matriarch’s elaborate, personalized gingerbread houses arrive. Here, Kim gives us a glimpse of the confection currently gracing the West abode.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy/Instagram

Take it from the Schitt’s Creek star, you can never have too many Christmas tree selfies. “Felt cute. Got drunk with my mum, had a desperate need to showcase our glorious Christmas tree and took upwards of 20 photos all very similar to this. Might delete later,” she joked

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.