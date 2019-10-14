Jane Fonda, Amy Schumer, George Clooney and More Celebs Who've Been Arrested While Protesting

The 81-year-old actress was arrested on the steps of the United States Capitol while protesting against climate change on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Fonda had been open about the fact that she planned to be arrested, saying that she would be protesting for the next 14 Fridays. She told The Washington Post, “I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [Netflix] series [Grace and Frankie] and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday.”

The actress added, “It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”

Fonda is no stranger to standing up for what she believes in: she was active in the Black Panthers in the early ’70s, and famously garnered both praise and criticism over the years for her anti-Vietnam War stance.