Celeb Quotes of the Day: Mindy Kaling, Ryan Reynolds & More

Mindy Kaling sparks a Twitter war over the tiny-sunglasses trend. Plus, Ryan Reynolds and more

Sophie Dodd
May 15, 2018 01:29 PM
<p><strong>&#8220;I think we will regret this tiny sunglasses look.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Mindy Kaling, <a href="https://people.com/style/mindy-kaling-tiny-sunglasses-twitter/">sparking a debate for the ages</a>, on Twitter</p>
“I think we will regret this tiny sunglasses look.”

— Mindy Kaling, sparking a debate for the ages, on Twitter

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p><strong>&#8220;Oh, I&rsquo;m a little more [sentimental]. I can lay it on pretty thick. I&rsquo;ve always been sentimental &mdash; since I was a kid.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Ryan Reynolds, <a href="https://people.com/movies/ryan-reynolds-sentimental-blake-lively/">on being more sentimental than his superhero character</a>, to PEOPLE at the premiere of <em>Deadpool 2</em></p>
“Oh, I’m a little more [sentimental]. I can lay it on pretty thick. I’ve always been sentimental — since I was a kid.”

— Ryan Reynolds, on being more sentimental than his superhero character, to PEOPLE at the premiere of Deadpool 2

Michael Loccisano/Getty I
<p><strong>&#8220;This is who I am. I&rsquo;m shaped like this. Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me. I didn&rsquo;t see anything wrong with it. I still don&rsquo;t!&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Jennifer Lopez, <a href="https://people.com/health/jennifer-lopez-told-lose-weight/">on always being proud of her curves despite people in the industry telling her to lose weight at the start of her career,</a> to <em>InStyle</em></p>
“This is who I am. I’m shaped like this. Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me. I didn’t see anything wrong with it. I still don’t!”

— Jennifer Lopez, on always being proud of her curves despite people in the industry telling her to lose weight at the start of her career, to InStyle

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p><strong>&#8220;It was like horror meets comedy meets twisted science fiction&#8230; It&rsquo;s a surreal experience because every show is like a human being &mdash; it has its own personality, and when it&rsquo;s canceled it&rsquo;s a death. There is mourning.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Terry Crews, <a href="https://people.com/tv/terry-crews-talks-brooklyn-nine-nine-cancelled-rescued/">on the emotional roller coaster felt by the cast of <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</em> after the show was cancelled and then picked back up within the span of 30 hours</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“It was like horror meets comedy meets twisted science fiction… It’s a surreal experience because every show is like a human being — it has its own personality, and when it’s canceled it’s a death. There is mourning.”

— Terry Crews, on the emotional roller coaster felt by the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine after the show was cancelled and then picked back up within the span of 30 hours, to PEOPLE

Todd Williamson/Getty
<p><strong>&#8220;I love him. Put [your] pride to the side and tell the person you really love how much they mean to you today because life is too short to care about what anyone else says.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Amber Rose, <a href="https://people.com/music/amber-rose-21-savage-back-together/">on her enduring love for ex-boyfriend 21 Savage</a>, on Instagram</p>
“I love him. Put [your] pride to the side and tell the person you really love how much they mean to you today because life is too short to care about what anyone else says.”

— Amber Rose, on her enduring love for ex-boyfriend 21 Savage, on Instagram

Leon Bennett/WireImage
<p><strong>&#8220;I said, &#8216;You do not walk up to people that you do not know and put your mouth on their face. If I did that to you, I would be in prison. Please do not do that.'&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Justin Hartley, <a href="https://people.com/tv/justin-hartley-sexually-harassed-this-is-us-fan/">on his response to a female fan who ran up to him and kissed him</a>, to GoodHousekeeping.com</p>
“I said, ‘You do not walk up to people that you do not know and put your mouth on their face. If I did that to you, I would be in prison. Please do not do that.'”

— Justin Hartley, on his response to a female fan who ran up to him and kissed him, to GoodHousekeeping.com

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
<p><strong>&#8220;The orgy story is &mdash; I just want to confirm &mdash; 100 percent real&#8230; Really what it looked like was me and Uzo [Aduba] and Samira [Wiley] in my bed in my hotel room with like a ton of room service being like, &#8216;Should we go downstairs and get involved in an orgy?'&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Natasha Lyonne, <a href="https://people.com/tv/natasha-lyonne-netflix-orgy/">on contemplating an orgy with her <em>Orange Is the New Black</em> castmates while in Brazil</a>, on <em>People Now&nbsp;</em></p>
“The orgy story is — I just want to confirm — 100 percent real… Really what it looked like was me and Uzo [Aduba] and Samira [Wiley] in my bed in my hotel room with like a ton of room service being like, ‘Should we go downstairs and get involved in an orgy?'”

— Natasha Lyonne, on contemplating an orgy with her Orange Is the New Black castmates while in Brazil, on People Now 

<p><strong>&#8220;The thing is until someone wants to change themselves, there&rsquo;s no amount of therapy, no amount of talking you can do about it until you make that decision for yourself.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Mike Caussin, <a href="https://people.com/country/jana-kramer-mike-caussin-breaking-point-after-cheating-scandal/">on hitting his &#8220;breaking point&#8221; and realizing what he needs to do to make his marriage work with wife Jana Kramer after his infidelity</a>, on her <em>Whine Down with Jana Kramer</em> podcast</p>
“The thing is until someone wants to change themselves, there’s no amount of therapy, no amount of talking you can do about it until you make that decision for yourself.”

— Mike Caussin, on hitting his “breaking point” and realizing what he needs to do to make his marriage work with wife Jana Kramer after his infidelity, on her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast

David Becker/Getty Images
<p><strong>&#8220;I refused to go low, that&rsquo;s why I&rsquo;ve never told publicly what happened&#8230;&nbsp;I left. Multiple Physical Assaults&#8230; Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Pauley Perrette, <a href="https://people.com/tv/pauley-perrette-claims-left-ncis-after-multiple-physical-assaults/">revealing she left <em>NCIS</em> after being physically assaulted multiple times</a>, in a series of tweets</p>
“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened… I left. Multiple Physical Assaults… Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

— Pauley Perrette, revealing she left NCIS after being physically assaulted multiple times, in a series of tweets

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty
<p><strong>&#8220;It&rsquo;s strange to me. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Lindsay Shookus, <a href="https://people.com/movies/lindsay-shookus-life-spotlight-ben-affleck/">on being in the spotlight since she and Ben Affleck went public with their relationship last summer</a>, to <em>Elle</em></p>
“It’s strange to me. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh.”

— Lindsay Shookus, on being in the spotlight since she and Ben Affleck went public with their relationship last summer, to Elle

Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p><strong>&#8220;I feel so loved.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Khlo&eacute; Kardashian, on <a href="https://people.com/babies/khloe-kardashian-first-mothers-day-so-loved/">her first Mother&#8217;s Day</a>, on Instagram&nbsp;</p>
“I feel so loved.”

— Khloé Kardashian, on her first Mother’s Day, on Instagram 

Justine Marjan/Instagram
<p><strong>&#8220;People think I&rsquo;m such a party girl, but that&rsquo;s a thing of the past. I can&rsquo;t wait to just sit on the couch this weekend!&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Bella Hadid, <a href="https://people.com/style/bella-hadid-harpers-bazaar-cover-june/">on how her fame has made her more of a homebody</a>, to sister Gigi in her June/July cover story with <em>Harper&#8217;s Bazaar&nbsp;</em></p>
“People think I’m such a party girl, but that’s a thing of the past. I can’t wait to just sit on the couch this weekend!”

— Bella Hadid, on how her fame has made her more of a homebody, to sister Gigi in her June/July cover story with Harper’s Bazaar 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p><strong>&#8220;The small fact in my mind that it could be all gone tomorrow.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Charlie Puth, <a href="https://people.com/music/charlie-puth-voicenotes-new-album-real-me/">on how he stays humble about his fame</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“The small fact in my mind that it could be all gone tomorrow.”

— Charlie Puth, on how he stays humble about his fame, to PEOPLE

Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
<p><strong>&#8220;I don&rsquo;t need a big swing and a miss. I wanna get what I wanna get. So yeah, I buy myself the chocolate, I buy myself the jewelry.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Busy Philipps, <a href="https://people.com/movies/busy-philipps-buys-her-own-mothers-day-gifts/">on believing in treating herself to the gifts she really wants on Mother&#8217;s Day</a>, to PEOPLE&nbsp;</p>
“I don’t need a big swing and a miss. I wanna get what I wanna get. So yeah, I buy myself the chocolate, I buy myself the jewelry.”

— Busy Philipps, on believing in treating herself to the gifts she really wants on Mother’s Day, to PEOPLE 

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p><strong>&#8220;I just spent a lot of time teaching my girls not to be insecure just because there was another girl around because you are the most beautiful thing going. I think that&rsquo;s really important.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Tina Knowles Lawson, <a href="https://people.com/music/tina-knowles-lawson-beyonce-solange-entered-counseling-fame/">on taking daughters Beyonc&eacute; and Solange to counseling as kids to foster sensitivty and understanding between them rather than competition,</a> on Maria Shriver&#8217;s Facebook Live show Architects of Change&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
“I just spent a lot of time teaching my girls not to be insecure just because there was another girl around because you are the most beautiful thing going. I think that’s really important.”

— Tina Knowles Lawson, on taking daughters Beyoncé and Solange to counseling as kids to foster sensitivty and understanding between them rather than competition, on Maria Shriver’s Facebook Live show Architects of Change  

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p><strong>&#8220;I&rsquo;m getting miserable. I feel like the babies are like, in my ears&#8230; Plus, I can&rsquo;t feel my legs. And bending over is, like, a thing in the past.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Meghan King Edmonds, <a href="https://people.com/babies/meghan-king-edmonds-is-getting-miserable-33-weeks-into-pregnancy-with-twins/">on the discomforts of being 33 weeks pregnant with twins,</a> to PEOPLE</p>
“I’m getting miserable. I feel like the babies are like, in my ears… Plus, I can’t feel my legs. And bending over is, like, a thing in the past.”

— Meghan King Edmonds, on the discomforts of being 33 weeks pregnant with twins, to PEOPLE

Christina Ceranna of Eclat Creative
<p><strong>&#8220;It was sort of a daily struggle to not embarass myself, because everytime I looked at her I was like, &#8216;Work, work, work, work&#8230;'&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Sarah Paulson, <a href="https://www.ellentube.com/">on if she became friends with Rihanna while shooting <em>Ocean&#8217;s 8</em> together</a>, on <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em></p>
“It was sort of a daily struggle to not embarass myself, because everytime I looked at her I was like, ‘Work, work, work, work…'”

— Sarah Paulson, on if she became friends with Rihanna while shooting Ocean’s 8 together, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

JB Lacroix/WireImage
<p><strong>&#8220;I&rsquo;m from the hood. I speak how I speak. I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous &mdash; people choose me!&#8230; I never asked to be an example or a role model. I don&rsquo;t want to change my ways because I&rsquo;m famous.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Cardi B, <a href="https://people.com/music/cardi-b-deletes-instagram-after-azealia-banks-feud/">responding to Azealia Banks criticizing her for being &#8220;illiterate&#8221; and &#8220;untalented&#8221; before deleting her Instagram account</a>, on Instagram&nbsp;</p>
“I’m from the hood. I speak how I speak. I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous — people choose me!… I never asked to be an example or a role model. I don’t want to change my ways because I’m famous.”

— Cardi B, responding to Azealia Banks criticizing her for being “illiterate” and “untalented” before deleting her Instagram account, on Instagram 

John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
<p><strong>&#8220;I just go out and come back home with my girlfriend and three dogs and chill out&#8230; This is what I do for a job, but the home and family is where the actual life is, so I try to keep that in mind.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Levi Meaden, <a href="https://people.com/movies/levi-meaden-navigate-fame-private-life-ariel-winter/">on staying true to himself as his fame heightens</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“I just go out and come back home with my girlfriend and three dogs and chill out… This is what I do for a job, but the home and family is where the actual life is, so I try to keep that in mind.”

— Levi Meaden, on staying true to himself as his fame heightens, to PEOPLE

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
<p><strong>&#8220;If I had been drunk, and I really did have a problem with drinking, I would say, &#8216;Yeah, I have a problem, I made a mistake.&#8217; But people are wanting me to own something that really isn&rsquo;t my issue.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Monique Samuels, <a href="https://people.com/tv/monique-samuels-denies-drinking-problem-after-car-crash-exclusive/">denying her <em>Real Housewives of Potomac</em> costar&#8217;s accusations that she was drunk when she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed her car</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“If I had been drunk, and I really did have a problem with drinking, I would say, ‘Yeah, I have a problem, I made a mistake.’ But people are wanting me to own something that really isn’t my issue.”

— Monique Samuels, denying her Real Housewives of Potomac costar’s accusations that she was drunk when she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed her car, to PEOPLE

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
