Celeb Quotes of the Day: Mandy Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio & More

Mandy Moore talks season 2 of This Is Us. Plus, Leonardo DiCaprio and more

Grace Gavilanes
September 22, 2017 01:00 PM
<p><b>&#8220;We&#8217;re all having so much fun and it&#8217;s very emotional. It&#8217;s sort of our signature. If they&#8217;re looking for a good weep, they won&#8217;t be disappointed.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Mandy Moore, on <a href="https://people.com/tv/mandy-moore-this-is-us-season-2-jack/">the upcoming season of&nbsp;<i>This Is Us</i></a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“We’re all having so much fun and it’s very emotional. It’s sort of our signature. If they’re looking for a good weep, they won’t be disappointed.”

— Mandy Moore, on the upcoming season of This Is Us, to PEOPLE

JB Lacroix/ WireImage
<p><b>&#8220;We should not have people in office who do not believe in facts and truths and modern science that are able to manipulate and risk the entire future of this entire generation. We are at that turning point right now, and we are going to look back at this point in history, and frankly this administration, and certain people are going to be vilified for not taking action.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Leonardo DiCaprio, on <a href="http://www.instyle.com/syndication/leonardo-dicaprio-donald-trump-meeting">President Donald Trump&#8217;s decision to pull out of the Paris agreement</a>, to the Hartford <i>Courant</i></p>
“We should not have people in office who do not believe in facts and truths and modern science that are able to manipulate and risk the entire future of this entire generation. We are at that turning point right now, and we are going to look back at this point in history, and frankly this administration, and certain people are going to be vilified for not taking action.”

— Leonardo DiCaprio, on President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris agreement, to the Hartford Courant

<p><b>&#8220;It was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out. Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family].&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Ian Somerhalder, on <a href="https://people.com/babies/nikki-reed-ian-somerhalder-pregnancy-birth-plan/">throwing out wife Nikki Reed&#8217;s birth control</a>, on&nbsp;<i>Dr. Berlin&#8217;s Informed Pregnancy Podcast</i></p>
“It was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out. Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family].”

— Ian Somerhalder, on throwing out wife Nikki Reed’s birth control, on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast

Tommaso Boddi/Getty
<p><b>&#8220;I&#8217;m not digging the brown spots I&#8217;ve got going on at this age. But guess what? You&#8217;ve got to welcome them all.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Robin Wright, on<a href="https://people.com/style/robin-wright-accepting-aging-newbeauty-cover/"> aging</a>, to <i>New Beauty</i></p>
“I’m not digging the brown spots I’ve got going on at this age. But guess what? You’ve got to welcome them all.”

— Robin Wright, on aging, to New Beauty

John Shearer/WireImage
<p><b>&#8220;It&#8217;s a lot of fun but also just riddled with anxiety. I don&#8217;t have many regrets, but I do feel like I learned a lot from that decade and have implemented those lessons into my 30s.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Kate Bosworth, on <a href="http://www.instyle.com/news/kate-bosworth-stepmom-advice">her 20s</a>, to<i> Who What Wear</i></p>
“It’s a lot of fun but also just riddled with anxiety. I don’t have many regrets, but I do feel like I learned a lot from that decade and have implemented those lessons into my 30s.”

— Kate Bosworth, on her 20s, to Who What Wear

Venturelli/WireImage
<p><b>&#8220;Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world You are the most remarkable person that has ever been in my life &hellip; Our daughters could not have a better role model. I am truly in love with you more every day. Can&#8217;t wait to see what &#8216;the rest of our life&#8217; has in store for us.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Tim McGraw, <a href="https://people.com/country/tim-mcgraw-wishes-faith-hill-happy-50th-birthday/">wishing wife Faith Hill a happy 50th birthday</a>, on Instagram</p>
“Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world You are the most remarkable person that has ever been in my life … Our daughters could not have a better role model. I am truly in love with you more every day. Can’t wait to see what ‘the rest of our life’ has in store for us.”

— Tim McGraw, wishing wife Faith Hill a happy 50th birthday, on Instagram

John Shearer/WireImage
<p><b>&#8220;I definitely don&#8217;t have some sort of Dr. Doolittle secret!&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Claire Foy, on <a href="https://people.com/royals/claire-foy-corgis-set-the-crown/">taming Corgis on the set of <i>The Crown</i></a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“I definitely don’t have some sort of Dr. Doolittle secret!”

— Claire Foy, on taming Corgis on the set of The Crown, to PEOPLE

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
<p><b>&#8220;I never thought I would sing again.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Shania Twain, on <a href="https://people.com/country/shania-twain-lyme-disease-60-minutes/">her Lyme Disease diagnosis</a>, on <i>60 Minutes </i>Australia</p>
“I never thought I would sing again.”

— Shania Twain, on her Lyme Disease diagnosis, on 60 Minutes Australia

Jon Buckle/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
<p><b>&#8220;It definitely weeds out a lot of potential dating partners. Alison [Brie] loves them, thank God. She was really the only option [for marriage].&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Dave Franco, on <a href="https://people.com/movies/dave-franco-on-alison-brie-marriage-only-option/">wife Alison Brie&#8217;s devotion to his cats</a>, on <i>The Tonight Show</i></p>
“It definitely weeds out a lot of potential dating partners. Alison [Brie] loves them, thank God. She was really the only option [for marriage].”

— Dave Franco, on wife Alison Brie’s devotion to his cats, on The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p><b>&#8220;I was screaming. To think and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do and then to know they&#8217;re really alive, it was too many emotions, I think, for any of us to handle.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Khlo&eacute; Kardashian, on <a href="https://people.com/tv/keeping-up-with-the-kardashians-10th-anniversary-clip-lamar-odom-overdose/">being falsely told ex-husband Lamar Odom was dead</a>, on the <i>Keeping Up with the Kardashians</i> 10th anniversary special</p>
“I was screaming. To think and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do and then to know they’re really alive, it was too many emotions, I think, for any of us to handle.”

— Khloé Kardashian, on being falsely told ex-husband Lamar Odom was dead, on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th anniversary special

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p><strong>&ldquo;I personally do not believe that same-sex marriage should come down to a vote. I believe it&rsquo;s a HUMAN RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender. To all the Australians that care about equality and human rights please say YES to same-sex marriage. Let&rsquo;s not be silly about this. Vote YES for same-sex marriage in Australia.&rdquo;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Liam Hemsworth, <a href="https://people.com/movies/liam-hemsworth-australia-same-sex-marriage/">imploring his fellow Australians to vote to legalize same-sex marriage</a>, on Instagram</p>
“I personally do not believe that same-sex marriage should come down to a vote. I believe it’s a HUMAN RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender. To all the Australians that care about equality and human rights please say YES to same-sex marriage. Let’s not be silly about this. Vote YES for same-sex marriage in Australia.”

— Liam Hemsworth, imploring his fellow Australians to vote to legalize same-sex marriage, on Instagram

Splash News Online
<p><strong>&#8220;Sometimes women become plus-ones, and sometimes guys become plus-ones. It&rsquo;s who is on the radar more. [But] I think in an overall scheme of things, it&rsquo;s harder for girls to be able to make their own stand for what they are. And I&rsquo;m a girl love kind of girl.&#8221;<br /> </strong></p> <p>&mdash; Priyanka Chopra, <a href="https://people.com/royals/priyanka-chopra-meghan-markle-how-they-met/">on how women can be often defined by the men they&#8217;re dating (including her friend, Meghan Markle)</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“Sometimes women become plus-ones, and sometimes guys become plus-ones. It’s who is on the radar more. [But] I think in an overall scheme of things, it’s harder for girls to be able to make their own stand for what they are. And I’m a girl love kind of girl.”

— Priyanka Chopra, on how women can be often defined by the men they’re dating (including her friend, Meghan Markle), to PEOPLE

Dimitrios Kambouris/Gett
<p><strong>&#8220;Maybe it&rsquo;s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well.&rdquo;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Jerry Seinfeld, <a href="https://people.com/tv/jerry-seinfeld-opens-up-revival/">on why there will never be a&nbsp;<em>Seinfeld</em> reunion, to&nbsp;<em>Entertainment Tonight</em></a></p>
“Maybe it’s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well.”

— Jerry Seinfeld, on why there will never be a Seinfeld reunion, to Entertainment Tonight

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Hulu
<p><strong>&#8220;I&rsquo;ll even wear a red lip to the gym. I do the Tracy Anderson Method, so there&rsquo;s a lot of mirror work involved. When I see my red lips reflecting back at me, I&rsquo;m like, &lsquo;Yeah, girl, that&rsquo;s right!'&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Tracee Ellis Ross, <a href="https://people.com/style/tracee-ellis-ross-wears-lipstick-to-the-gym/">on her love for a red lip</a>, to&nbsp;<em>InStyle</em></p>
“I’ll even wear a red lip to the gym. I do the Tracy Anderson Method, so there’s a lot of mirror work involved. When I see my red lips reflecting back at me, I’m like, ‘Yeah, girl, that’s right!'”

— Tracee Ellis Ross, on her love for a red lip, to InStyle

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
<p><strong>&#8220;I wanted it to feel like a big party and be accessible to every woman. To have everybody come up afterward and say &lsquo;I would buy every piece&rsquo; feels so good.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Eva Longoria, <a href="https://people.com/chica/eva-longoria-nyfw-presentation/">on her fashion line&#8217;s runway show at New York Fashion Week</a>, to&nbsp;<em>am New York</em></p>
“I wanted it to feel like a big party and be accessible to every woman. To have everybody come up afterward and say ‘I would buy every piece’ feels so good.”

— Eva Longoria, on her fashion line’s runway show at New York Fashion Week, to am New York

Marc Piasecki/Getty
<p><strong>&#8220;People have this vision from the &rsquo;60s of people just sitting around and getting stoned. It&rsquo;s not about that. This plant is a healing plant. I think we need to change the vision of what it is because it helped me greatly and it helps with pain and inflammation.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Olivia Newton-John, <a href="https://people.com/music/olivia-newton-john-cancer-relapse-weed/">on how she wants to change the way people think about marijuana</a>, on the&nbsp;<em>Today&nbsp;</em>show</p>
“People have this vision from the ’60s of people just sitting around and getting stoned. It’s not about that. This plant is a healing plant. I think we need to change the vision of what it is because it helped me greatly and it helps with pain and inflammation.”

— Olivia Newton-John, on how she wants to change the way people think about marijuana, on the Today show

Nic Gibson/Newspix/Getty
<p><strong>&ldquo;In seventh grade, I was wearing a tank top at school and one of the boys told me my arms were disgusting &#8230; Now, I almost force myself to wear tank tops because you have to appreciate your body, and now people compliment my arms all the time &#8230; &nbsp;It just makes me mad that I was so insecure about it for so long because my arms made me one of the best gymnasts in the world, so I would never do anything to change that.&rdquo;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Aly Raisman, <a href="https://people.com/bodies/aly-raisman-bullying-muscular-arms-disgusting/">on how she&#8217;s learned not to let bullies dictate her actions</a>, to&nbsp;<em>Today</em></p>
“In seventh grade, I was wearing a tank top at school and one of the boys told me my arms were disgusting … Now, I almost force myself to wear tank tops because you have to appreciate your body, and now people compliment my arms all the time …  It just makes me mad that I was so insecure about it for so long because my arms made me one of the best gymnasts in the world, so I would never do anything to change that.”

— Aly Raisman, on how she’s learned not to let bullies dictate her actions, to Today

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
<p><strong>&#8220;Well, look, I&rsquo;m fat. There&rsquo;s no shocker there. I just thought why not put it in the title. It&rsquo;s going to get people&rsquo;s attention and hopefully steer it in a more positive conversation.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Tess Holliday, <a href="https://people.com/bodies/tess-holliday-fat-new-book/">on how she came up with the name of her new book,&nbsp;<em>The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl</em></a>, to <em>PEOPLE Now</em></p>
“Well, look, I’m fat. There’s no shocker there. I just thought why not put it in the title. It’s going to get people’s attention and hopefully steer it in a more positive conversation.”

— Tess Holliday, on how she came up with the name of her new book, The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl, to PEOPLE Now

Noam Galai/WireImage
<p><strong>&#8220;He goes through phases where the hair does not get washed, by the way. And I think that&rsquo;s part of the secret &mdash; sometimes it has its own self-grease.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Bob Saget, <a href="https://people.com/tv/fuller-house-star-bob-saget-talks-john-stamos-friendship/">on&nbsp;<em>Fuller House&nbsp;</em>co-star John Stamos&#8217;s hair secrets</a>, to <em>PEOPLE Now</em></p>
“He goes through phases where the hair does not get washed, by the way. And I think that’s part of the secret — sometimes it has its own self-grease.”

— Bob Saget, on Fuller House co-star John Stamos’s hair secrets, to PEOPLE Now

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p><strong>&ldquo;I don&rsquo;t ever want to feel like I&rsquo;ve made it. When people feel like they&rsquo;ve made it, they&rsquo;re on the first step to falling off.&rdquo;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Kandi Burruss, <a href="https://people.com/tv/kandi-burruss-opens-up-about-xscape-reunion-real-housewives-drama/">on what drives her to keep striving for success</a>, to ESSENCE&nbsp;</p>
“I don’t ever want to feel like I’ve made it. When people feel like they’ve made it, they’re on the first step to falling off.”

— Kandi Burruss, on what drives her to keep striving for success, to ESSENCE 

Peter Kramer/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
<p><b>&#8220;We&#8217;re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There&#8217;s no perfect time so we just decided to do it.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Fergie, on <a href="https://people.com/music/fergie-reveals-it-was-getting-a-little-weird-pretending-to-still-be-with-josh-duhamel-before-going-public-with-split/">pretending to still be together with ex Josh Duhamel before announcing their split</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“We’re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There’s no perfect time so we just decided to do it.”

— Fergie, on pretending to still be together with ex Josh Duhamel before announcing their split, to PEOPLE

Jason Merritt/Getty
<p><b>&#8220;I&#8217;ve learned to have a real sense of humor about things. There will always be opinions. I think I&#8217;ve made my peace with that.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Jake Gyllenhaal, on <a href="https://people.com/babies/jake-gyllenhaal-desire-for-fatherhood/">hearing rumors about his love life</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“I’ve learned to have a real sense of humor about things. There will always be opinions. I think I’ve made my peace with that.”

— Jake Gyllenhaal, on hearing rumors about his love life, to PEOPLE

J. Merritt/Getty Images for InStyle
<p><b>&#8220;Before you post a nasty Facebook message saying I&#8217;m politicizing my son&#8217;s health problems, I want you to know: I am politicizing my son&#8217;s health problems because I have to.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Jimmy Kimmel,<a href="https://people.com/tv/jimmy-kimmel-blasts-gop-health-care-bill-i-am-politicizing-my-sons-health-problems-because-i-have-to/">&nbsp;addressing the Republican health care bill introduced by Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy</a>, during his opening monologue</p>
“Before you post a nasty Facebook message saying I’m politicizing my son’s health problems, I want you to know: I am politicizing my son’s health problems because I have to.”

— Jimmy Kimmel, addressing the Republican health care bill introduced by Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, during his opening monologue

Jimmy Kimmel Live
<p><b>&#8220;I&#8217;m not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go the grocery store. I&#8217;m trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunction. No one is perfect.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Ariel Winter, <a href="https://people.com/style/ariel-winter-instagram-rant-body-shamers/">addressing her clothing critics</a>, on Instagram</p>
“I’m not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go the grocery store. I’m trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunction. No one is perfect.”

— Ariel Winter, addressing her clothing critics, on Instagram

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
<p><b>&#8220;Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges &mdash; ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had. Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I&#8217;m not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Serena Williams, <a href="https://people.com/babies/serena-williams-letter-to-mother-oracene-price/">penning an emotional letter to her mom</a>, on Reddit</p>
“Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges — ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had. Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I’m not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly.”

— Serena Williams, penning an emotional letter to her mom, on Reddit

Julian Finney/Getty Images
<p><b>&#8220;It has always been something that I&#8217;ve lived with and it flares up in big ways at different times in my life. Sometimes while it&#8217;s happening, like while I&#8217;m in a phase of big turmoil, it feels like it&#8217;s never gonna end &mdash; but it does.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Emma Stone, on <a href="https://people.com/movies/emma-stone-opens-up-about-lifelong-struggle-with-anxiety/">her lifelong struggle with anxiety</a>, on <i>The Late Show</i></p>
“It has always been something that I’ve lived with and it flares up in big ways at different times in my life. Sometimes while it’s happening, like while I’m in a phase of big turmoil, it feels like it’s never gonna end — but it does.”

— Emma Stone, on her lifelong struggle with anxiety, on The Late Show

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p><b>&#8220;They&#8217;re like, &#8216;Do your own glam,&#8217; and I got the dress and all that and then you submit the bills for it because I&#8217;m part of your movie. And then [the producers are] like, &#8216;Oh no, the bills come right back to you.'&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Olivia Munn, on <a href="https://www.thecut.com/2017/09/olivia-munn-had-to-pay-for-her-cameo-in-oceans-8.html">having to pay for her <i>Ocean&#8217;s 8</i> cameo</a>, to <i>Entertainment Weekly</i></p>
“They’re like, ‘Do your own glam,’ and I got the dress and all that and then you submit the bills for it because I’m part of your movie. And then [the producers are] like, ‘Oh no, the bills come right back to you.'”

— Olivia Munn, on having to pay for her Ocean’s 8 cameo, to Entertainment Weekly

David Becker/Getty
<p><b>&#8220;Some people do feel like they&#8217;re my doctors, and they have tried to diagnose me on the internets. So that&#8217;s &hellip; that&#8217;s weird. Cause like, I&#8217;m good. I&#8217;m good, boo. But thanks.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Chrissy Metz, on <a href="https://people.com/bodies/chrissy-metz-weight-loss-surgery/">wishing people would stop asking if she&#8217;s getting weight loss surgery</a>, on<i> Today</i></p>
“Some people do feel like they’re my doctors, and they have tried to diagnose me on the internets. So that’s … that’s weird. Cause like, I’m good. I’m good, boo. But thanks.”

— Chrissy Metz, on wishing people would stop asking if she’s getting weight loss surgery, on Today

Dean Foreman
<p><b>&#8220;If I hadn&#8217;t gotten the test, my doctor started giving it to me at 46, I still wouldn&#8217;t know.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Ben Stiller, <a href="https://people.com/movies/ben-stiller-three-years-cancer-free/">revealing he is three years cancer-free</a>, on <i>Today</i></p>
“If I hadn’t gotten the test, my doctor started giving it to me at 46, I still wouldn’t know.”

— Ben Stiller, revealing he is three years cancer-free, on Today

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
<p><b>&#8220;I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Jada Pinkett Smith, <a href="https://people.com/movies/jada-pinkett-smith-speaks-out-against-leah-reminis-claims-that-shes-a-scientologist-i-practice-human-kindness/">refuting Leah Remini&#8217;s claims that she&#8217;s a Scientologist</a>, on Twitter</p>
“I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

— Jada Pinkett Smith, refuting Leah Remini’s claims that she’s a Scientologist, on Twitter

Splash News
<p><b>&#8220;I, for some reason, don&#8217;t really think about them.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Brooke Shields, on <a href="https://people.com/style/brooke-shields-eyebrows-personal-style/">her famous eyebrows</a>, to <i>Coveteur</i></p>
“I, for some reason, don’t really think about them.”

— Brooke Shields, on her famous eyebrows, to Coveteur

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p><b>&#8220;I think we go back and forth. She&#8217;ll always say to me, &#8216;Ten years ago you said it was only going to be another ten years. Now it&#8217;s ten years, and now you&#8217;re saying another five years.&#8217; &#8220;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Tom Brady, on <a>wife Gisele B&uuml;ndchen&#8217;s feelings about the athlete&#8217;s retirement plans</a>, to CBS <i>This Morning</i></p>
“I think we go back and forth. She’ll always say to me, ‘Ten years ago you said it was only going to be another ten years. Now it’s ten years, and now you’re saying another five years.’ “

— Tom Brady, on wife Gisele Bündchen’s feelings about the athlete’s retirement plans, to CBS This Morning

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p><b>&#8220;If that is something that actually happens I&#8217;m not gonna do it with everybody watching; I&#8217;m going to be as private as I can be.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Jason Derulo, on <a href="https://people.com/music/jason-derulo-talks-breakups-past-relationships-never-worked-in-spotlight/">keeping his future relationships out of the spotlight</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“If that is something that actually happens I’m not gonna do it with everybody watching; I’m going to be as private as I can be.”

— Jason Derulo, on keeping his future relationships out of the spotlight, to PEOPLE

Steve Mack/FilmMagic
<p><b>&#8220;Reminding myself that some of the most challenging obstacles can eventually reveal beauty &hellip; like hiking.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Nick Viall, <a href="https://people.com/tv/nick-viall-challenging-obstacles-can-reveal-beauty-month-after-split-vanessa-grimaldi/">seemingly addressing his split from Vanessa Grimaldi</a>, on Instagram</p>
“Reminding myself that some of the most challenging obstacles can eventually reveal beauty … like hiking.”

— Nick Viall, seemingly addressing his split from Vanessa Grimaldi, on Instagram

Nick Viall/Instagram
<p><b>&#8220;It woke me up and I almost peed my pants. First earthquake since giving birth. I am definitely peeing for anything bigger.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Chrissy Teigen, on <a href="https://people.com/tv/los-angeles-earthquake-celebrity-reactions/">feeling the earthquake in L.A.</a>, on Twitter</p>
“It woke me up and I almost peed my pants. First earthquake since giving birth. I am definitely peeing for anything bigger.”

— Chrissy Teigen, on feeling the earthquake in L.A., on Twitter

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p><b>&#8220;I mean, at this point, my boyfriend and I share closets, and [we&#8217;re] just kind of throwing different ideas around.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Selena Gomez, on <a href="https://people.com/style/selena-gomez-shares-clothes-with-the-weeknd-puma-partnership/">borrowing The Weeknd&#8217;s &#8220;staple hoodies,&#8221;</a> to <i>Vogue</i></p>
“I mean, at this point, my boyfriend and I share closets, and [we’re] just kind of throwing different ideas around.”

— Selena Gomez, on borrowing The Weeknd’s “staple hoodies,” to Vogue

JDHIMAGEZ.COM / Splash News
<p><b>&#8220;We both work <i>a lot</i> and we&#8217;re both away from home a lot so we&#8217;re both circus freaks in the same circus &mdash; or different circuses I guess.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Anthony Bourdain, on <a href="https://people.com/food/anthony-bourdain-girlfriend-asia-argento-parts-unknown/">his girlfriend Asia Argento</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“We both work a lot and we’re both away from home a lot so we’re both circus freaks in the same circus — or different circuses I guess.”

— Anthony Bourdain, on his girlfriend Asia Argento, to PEOPLE

Splash News
<p><strong>&#8220;&#8230; That job &mdash; the disciplining was from birth until about 12, and at 12 I set my kids free and they learned to become independent human beings.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash;Yolanda Hadid, on <a href="https://people.com/babies/yolanda-hadid-set-kids-free-at-12/">raising kids Gigi, Bella and Anwar</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“… That job — the disciplining was from birth until about 12, and at 12 I set my kids free and they learned to become independent human beings.”

—Yolanda Hadid, on raising kids Gigi, Bella and Anwar, to PEOPLE

Manny Carabel/Getty Images
<p><strong>&#8220;She&#8217;s also like a black Audrey Hepburn, she&#8217;s old school classic, and I know I have a bit more of a swaggier style, so we complement each other really well.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Lena Waithe, on <a href="http://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a12273499/lena-waithe-emmy-win/">longterm girlfriend Alana Mayo</a>, to <em>ELLE</em></p>
“She’s also like a black Audrey Hepburn, she’s old school classic, and I know I have a bit more of a swaggier style, so we complement each other really well.”

— Lena Waithe, on longterm girlfriend Alana Mayo, to ELLE

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p><strong>&#8220;Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it&rsquo;s sleepless, we call our startups our &lsquo;babies,&rsquo; we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them &ndash; but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Alexis Ohanian, on <a href="https://people.com/babies/alexis-ohanian-dad-life-serena-williams-daughter/">his and Serena Williams&#8217; daughter Alexis Olympia</a>, on Instagram</p>
“Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it’s sleepless, we call our startups our ‘babies,’ we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them – but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy.”

— Alexis Ohanian, on his and Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia, on Instagram

Alexis Ohanian/Instagram. Inset: Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p><b>&#8220;Just knowing that you don&#8217;t have to be that strong, that you can actually just take a second, and that the people around you know that as well, is important. I knew I had to talk about it.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Julianne Hough, <a href="https://people.com/bodies/julianne-hough-endometriosis-essay/">revealing she has endometriosis</a>, in an essay for&nbsp;<i>InStyle</i></p>
“Just knowing that you don’t have to be that strong, that you can actually just take a second, and that the people around you know that as well, is important. I knew I had to talk about it.”

— Julianne Hough, revealing she has endometriosis, in an essay for InStyle

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
<p><b>&#8220;Before anything like this happened for your boy, I was a fan first, last and always a fan. So to my fellow nominees, I&#8217;m a fan. I love y&#8217;all.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Sterling K. Brown, <a href="https://people.com/tv/sterling-k-brown-speech-you-didnt-see-this-is-us/">accepting his lead actor in a drama series statue</a>, at the Emmys</p>
“Before anything like this happened for your boy, I was a fan first, last and always a fan. So to my fellow nominees, I’m a fan. I love y’all.”

— Sterling K. Brown, accepting his lead actor in a drama series statue, at the Emmys

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p><b>&#8220;And my mother. You are brave and strong and smart and you have taught me that you can be kind and a f&mdash;ing badass.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Elisabeth Moss, <a href="https://people.com/tv/elisabeth-moss-outstanding-actress-drama-emmys-2017/">thanking her mom during her acceptance speech</a>, at the Emmys</p>
“And my mother. You are brave and strong and smart and you have taught me that you can be kind and a f—ing badass.”

— Elisabeth Moss, thanking her mom during her acceptance speech, at the Emmys

Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP
<p><b>&#8220;I like people from school, but there are a few fangirls in the school. Sometimes, I have to be like, &#8216;I&#8217;m going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.&#8217; &#8220;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Brooklyn Beckham, on <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/brooklyn-beckham-over-fangirls-at-college/">attending college as a celeb</a>, to <i>The Cut&nbsp;</i></p>
“I like people from school, but there are a few fangirls in the school. Sometimes, I have to be like, ‘I’m going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.’ “

— Brooklyn Beckham, on attending college as a celeb, to The Cut 

Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
<p><b>&#8220;When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it&#8217;s a done deal &mdash; it sealed the deal.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Lea Michele, on <a href="https://people.com/tv/emmys-red-carpet-best-quotes/lea-michele">why her boyfriend Zandy Reich meeting her former <i>Glee</i> boss was a big moment</a>, to E!&nbsp;</p>
“When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal.”

— Lea Michele, on why her boyfriend Zandy Reich meeting her former Glee boss was a big moment, to E! 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
<p><b>&#8220;I like to keep that mystique of him. I don&#8217;t ever wanna be too close. I keep JAY-Z on a certain level.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Jamie Foxx, on <a href="https://people.com/movies/jamie-foxx-on-jay-z-and-parenting/">being &#8220;in awe&#8221; of the rapper</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“I like to keep that mystique of him. I don’t ever wanna be too close. I keep JAY-Z on a certain level.”

— Jamie Foxx, on being “in awe” of the rapper, to PEOPLE

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p><b>&#8220;She was laughing at me so hard, &#8216;You don&#8217;t know who the Kardashians are?&#8217; Like she was talking to me about Einstein.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Javier Bardem, on <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lawrence-taught-javier-bardem-about-kardashians/">his <i>mother</i> costar Jennifer Lawrence&#8217;s Kardashian obsession</a>, to MTV News</p>
“She was laughing at me so hard, ‘You don’t know who the Kardashians are?’ Like she was talking to me about Einstein.”

— Javier Bardem, on his mother costar Jennifer Lawrence’s Kardashian obsession, to MTV News

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
<p><b>&#8220;I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Emily Ratajkowski, <a href="http://www.instyle.com/news/emily-ratajkowski-calls-out-magazine-photoshop">calling out a magazine for editing her photo</a>, on Instagram</p>
“I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality.”

— Emily Ratajkowski, calling out a magazine for editing her photo, on Instagram

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p><b>&#8220;It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn&#8217;t have it any other way.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Eva Mendes, on <a href="https://people.com/chica/eva-mendes-talks-returning-cuba-raising-daughters-as-latinas/">raising her kids with Ryan Gosling in Cuban culture</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
“It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

— Eva Mendes, on raising her kids with Ryan Gosling in Cuban culture, to PEOPLE

Rachel Murray/Getty
<p><b>&#8220;I&#8217;m very happy. I feel very lucky.&#8221;</b></p> <p>Colin Jost, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/colin-jost-rumored-girlfriend-scarlett-johansson-pretty-awesome/">opening up about rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson</a>, to <i>Entertainment Tonight</i></p>
“I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

Colin Jost, opening up about rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson, to Entertainment Tonight

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock;Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
