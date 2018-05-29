Celeb Quotes of the Day: Cardi B, Lili Reinhart & More  

<p><strong>&#8220;It&rsquo;s amazing how Donald Glover and Childish Gambino look soo much alike. I think they secretly the same person!!!! Sooo dope!!&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Cardi B, <a href="https://people.com/music/cardi-b-learned-donald-glover-childish-gambino-same-person/">on the resemblance between Donald Glover and his musical alter-ego</a>, in a now-deleted tweet</p>
<p><strong>&#8220;My body is something that I will NEVER apologize for. My body will constantly go through change. And so will yours. And that&rsquo;s fine. So let&rsquo;s not put so much time and effort into caring about a stranger&rsquo;s figure.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Lili Reinhart, <a href="https://people.com/tv/lili-reinhart-responds-denies-pregnancy-rumors/">on body positivity and shutting down pregnancy rumors,</a> on her Instagram Story</p>
<p><strong>&#8220;I know Val Kilmer saw me naked. I just had to get that off my chest.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Eminem, <a href="https://people.com/music/eminem-val-kilmer-caught-him-with-pants-down/">on Kilmer catching him while he changed in his trailer during the VMAs in the late 2000s</a>, on Twitter</p>
<p><strong>&#8220;I walked into this warehouse and it&rsquo;s [Luyendyk Jr.&rsquo;s] old race car from last season, it&rsquo;s the proposal playing on a loop on monitors that we can smash. We had sledgehammers, we had baseball bats, we had crow bars &mdash; everything.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Becca Kufrin, <a href="https://people.com/tv/bachelorette-becca-kufrins-talks-destroying-arie-luyendyk-memorabilia/">on smashing mementos of her relationship with Arie Luyendyk Jr. during her &#8220;favorite date of all time,&#8221;</a>&nbsp;on&nbsp;<em>Good Morning America</em></p>
<p><strong>&#8220;Now keep in mind, this is a man who&rsquo;s done 100&nbsp;<em>Avengers</em>&nbsp;movies and been fine. And he does a movie about playing tag &mdash; both arms. Like firewood, just snapped like a matchstick.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Jon Hamm, <a href="https://people.com/movies/jon-hamm-says-jeremy-renner-broke-arms/">on <em>Tag&nbsp;</em>co-star Jeremy Renner breaking both arms at the start of the movie&#8217;s production</a>, on&nbsp;<em>The</em>&nbsp;<em>Ellen DeGeneres Show</em></p>
<p><strong>&#8220;I love the &mdash; I was gonna say areola shots, but I think what I meant to say was aerial shots?&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Anna Faris, <a href="http://www.unqualified.com/2018/05/29/episode-124-becca-kufrin-the-bachelorette/">on what she loves most about&nbsp;<em>The Bachelor,</em></a> on her <em>Unqualified</em> podcast</p>
<p><strong>&#8220;Let&rsquo;s stop messing around, and start messing around.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; John Cena, <a href="https://people.com/tv/john-cena-messing-around-tweet-nikki-bella/">in a tweet seemingly directed at ex-fianc&eacute;e Nikki Bella</a>, on Twitter<b>&nbsp;</b></p>
<p><strong>&#8220;I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life. And I have no attachments to how that&rsquo;s going to look, or what that&rsquo;s going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Jenna Dewan, <a href="https://people.com/movies/jenna-dewan-happy-as-wife-before-channing-tatum-split/">on looking forward to figuring out her new life path</a>, in <em>Harper&#8217;s Bazaar</em></p>
<p><strong>&#8220;It was completely edited&#8230; [and]&nbsp;was super unfair to me.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Arie Luyendyk Jr., <a href="https://people.com/tv/arie-luyendyk-jr-is-100-percent-betrayed-by-the-bachelor-for-breakup-scene-with-becca-kufrin/">on feeling &#8220;100 percent betrayed&#8221; by ABC for how he was&nbsp;portrayed when he broke off&nbsp;his engagement&nbsp;to Becca Kufrin</a>, to <em>GQ</em></p>
<p><strong>&#8220;Love him so much. Em we need you on the&nbsp;<a>#Queen</a>&nbsp;album. That&rsquo;s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Nicki Minaj, <a href="https://people.com/music/eminem-nicki-minaj-dating-boston-calling-audience/">responding to a video of Eminem asking a crowd if they want him and Nicki Minaj to date</a>, on Twitter</p>
<p><b>&#8220;When I was 14, my face looked like a potato and a chipmunk had a baby and it was me.&#8221;&nbsp;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Anne Hathaway,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmvj7ijV0Q0">poking fun at her teenage s</a>elf, on&nbsp;<i>The Late Show</i></p>
<p><b>&#8220;I wish I&#8217;d worn a diaper when I met her cause I sort of [peed]. Just like a tiny little! Just like a little squirt.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Sarah Paulson, <a href="https://people.com/movies/sarah-paulson-peed-herself-meeting-rihanna/">sharing she &#8220;wanted to be cool&#8221; around&nbsp;<i>Ocean&#8217;s 8&nbsp;</i>co-star Rihanna</a>, on<i>&nbsp;The Tonight Show</i></p>
<p><b>&#8220;Blaming women for a man&#8217;s inability to keep his s&mdash; together is a very major problem.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Ariana Grande,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/music/ariana-grande-claps-back-tweet-blaming-her-mac-miller-arrest/">clapping back at tweet blaming her for ex Mac Miller&#8217;s relapse</a>, on Twitter</p>
<p><b>&#8220;I just feel if you don&rsquo;t share and you don&rsquo;t connect, you&rsquo;re just causing more isolation, and that&rsquo;s a really bad thing for all of us.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Lena Headey,<a href="https://people.com/tv/games-of-thrones-lena-heady-depression/"> opening up about the stigma surrounding mental health</a>, on&nbsp;<i>Running Wild with Bear Grylls&nbsp;</i></p>
<p><b>&#8220;I think for me, you have to make sure it&#8217;s really something that you want to give yourself over to. You have to love it so much, I think that&#8217;s so important.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Elle Fanning, on <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a20901392/elle-fanning-mary-shelley-interview-angelina-jolie/">her advice for people who want to pursue acting</a>, to <i>Elle&nbsp;</i></p>
<p><b>&#8220;I got out of the car to get to the hotel and people were screaming at the top of their lungs like I was Justin Bieber or something.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Dylan Minnette, on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IUWv-GmGQg">experiencing superfans in Italy while promoting<i> 13 Reasons Why</i></a>, on <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live</i></p>
<p><b>&#8220;Dang! Oh my God, actually I have chills in real life. First time I&#8217;ve ever been real starstruck &mdash; besides Taylor Swift last weekend.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Spencer Pratt, on <a href="https://people.com/tv/spencer-pratt-starstruck-meeting-ben-affleck/">feeling starstruck when meeting Ben Affleck</a>, on Instagram</p>
<p><b>&#8220;Thinking about your naughty ros&eacute; fueled activities for the weekend and then remembering what hangovers feel like in your late twenties.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Sarah Hyland, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BjOMGd7FENE/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=sarahhyland">posting a collage of her disgruntled expressions</a>, on Instagram</p>
<p><b>&#8220;I freaked out and I screamed at everyone that he couldn&rsquo;t get on the plane and that I didn&rsquo;t agree with it. &#8216;And my dad snapped at me and said, &lsquo;It&rsquo;s my life and it&rsquo;s my choice.'&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Meghan McCain, <a href="https://people.com/politics/meghan-mccain-confesses-to-screaming-match-with-her-dad-after-his-brain-surgery/">confessing to having a screaming match </a>with dad John McCain when he wanted to go back to work after his brain surgery, on <i>John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls</i></p>
<p><b>&#8220;For me that was my first marriage, going through the divorce process. I lost my show, my show was canceled. And I was having difficult relationships with my BFFs, my day ones. And it was everyone&rsquo;s fault but my own.&#8221;</b></p> <p>&mdash; Gabrielle Union, on <a href="https://people.com/movies/jada-pinkett-smith-gabrielle-union-healing-conversation-17-year-feud/">when she &#8220;hit rock bottom&#8221; in her life</a>, on Facebook&#8217;s <i>Red Table Talk</i></p>
