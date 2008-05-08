Celeb Mom Essentials
NICOLE RICHIE
It's all about being green for Nicole Richie. "I use Seventh Generation diapers and we don't use baby wipes – we use cloth with water," says the mom of 4-month-old daughter Harlow. "We wash all of her clothes and my clothes in Seventh Generation organic wash."
HEIDI KLUM
The supermodel has sworn by the soothing motion of a swing for her three children – daughter Leni, 4, and sons Henry, who turns 3 in September, and 17-month-old Johan. "When they were really small it was this Fisher-Price baby swing that runs on batteries," she recalls. "It has music and a mobile that was really hypnotizing for them. Every time they wouldn't sleep at night, I'd just put them in that and they would sleep."
TORI SPELLING
The expectant star – who already has son Liam, 1, and stepson Jack, 9 – can't live without her Orbit stroller. "It's the best thing since sliced bread, because it's so functional," she explains. "It turns 360º, it's portable and as a car seat, it's very secure in the car."
JESSICA ALBA
Though she's not yet a mom, Jessica Alba knows what she's going to need when her little girl arrives: "A night nanny! Or someone to take care of the baby at night when the baby first comes home, to help you get acclimated," says the expectant actress.
HOLLY ROBINSON PEETE
"The thing that I love the most is called a TravelJohn Jr. It's a portable potty," says the mom of twins Ryan and Rodney, 10, Robinson, 5, and Roman, 3. "It's rolled up into an O-shaped funnel. If kids have to go it's shaped so that a girl can use it, too. TravelJohn Jr. is the best-kept secret because every time you get ready to drive somewhere your kids have to pee."
LISA RINNA
The former Dancing with the Stars star – who's mom to Delilah Belle, 9, and Amelia Gray, 6 – loves Rescue Remedy drops for her girls. "It's homeopathic," says Rinna. "If they're wound up, a couple of drops calms 'em right down. That's what all moms should have."
ELISABETH HASSELBECK
"I actually like a lot of baby carriers. I use an Ergo baby carrier right now and a Moby sling. I think it's nice," says The View host and mom of two (daughter Grace, 3, and 6-month-old son Taylor Thomas). "You just have to wrap the baby in it – like a big Band-Aid – and you can kind of walk the baby around."
KELLY PRESTON
Though her kids – son Jett, 16, and daughter Ella Bleu, 8 – are long out of diapers, actress Kelly Preston still remembers her new mom essential: a baby-wipes warmer. "The wipes are warm and don't really wake the baby up in the middle of the night," she says. "Because when they're all cozy and toasty-warm and you wipe them with a freezing cold wipe, they start crying."
MING-NA
"Aveeno baby cream," says the actress (who's mom to daughter Michaela, 7, and son Cooper, 2) of the mommy item she can't live without. "My son had a little bit of eczema and it's really wonderful lotion that I use for his skin."
TRISTA SUTTER
"Cloudsandstars.com have these sheets – when you're changing sheets on a crib that has a bumper, you have to remove the bumper. It takes half an hour to change a stupid sheet!" says the reality-show star, who welcomed son Max last July. "It's so frustrating. So they made these sheets that zip off the top. Genius! For any mother, it takes years off of your life – especially if you have a late-night change where they spit up, then you can just zip off the sheet and put a new one on!"