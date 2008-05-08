Celeb Mom Essentials

The supermodel has sworn by the soothing motion of a swing for her three children – daughter Leni, 4, and sons Henry, who turns 3 in September, and 17-month-old Johan. "When they were really small it was this Fisher-Price baby swing that runs on batteries," she recalls. "It has music and a mobile that was really hypnotizing for them. Every time they wouldn't sleep at night, I'd just put them in that and they would sleep."