Justin Timberlake
If you ask Timberlake’s ‘NSYNC bandmate, Lance Bass, about the “Mirrors” crooner, Bass will likely brag about his longtime friend’s big heart. ”I think Justin was ready to marry when he was 14,” he previously said in 2012, right before Timberlake wed Jessica Biel. “He’s always been a hopeless romantic and always in love. And he’s had amazing, amazing relationships and very long relationships. He’s never been one of those that dates a girl here and there … he’s a relationship guy.”
Ryan Seacrest
On Live with Kelly & Ryan, Kelly Ripa asked her then-newly minted co-host if he’s ever been engaged. The former American Idol host responded, “I did get close and I didn’t do it and it was the right move. But I love the idea — and I know you’re going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you’ve been married 21.”
Josh Hutcherson
In an interview with Seventeen, the Hunger Games actor confessed that he has dated the wrong people in the past. “I was blind at first by looks, by love, whatever,” he told the magazine in 2013. “I’ve been known to fall hard and quick for girls, which I think is better than not falling at all.” And like that, Hutcherson took us from empathizing to swooning.
Joe Manganiello
There’s no question about it: the Magic Mike XXL star and wife Sofia Vergara are head-over-heels in love with one another. Need proof (aside from their sweet SDA)? Look no further than Manganiello’s anniversary gift for his wife. “I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met, as well as our courting, and was about 40 pages long.” the actor told Cosmopolitan UK. “I love my wife a lot.”
Kanye West
Known for surprising wife Kim with extravagant gifts and surprises (hello, proposal of the century!), the rapper is a pro at showing his appreciation and devotion for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — and she knows it. “He does the most amazing, romantic, over-the-top, crazy, wild things that you would never even imagine for me,” Kardashian West said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Zac Efron
Efron took a more subtle approach to announcing his passion for romance — resorting to describing his on-screen character in the 2012 film The Lorax.
“He’s sort of a hopeless romantic,” the Baywatch actor said on Conan. “He’s adventurous. He’s persistent. He’s stubborn, kind of annoying, pretty funny.” He continued: “He’s got a big imagination. I’d like to think that I’m all those things.”
Daniel Radcliffe
In news that surprised no one, Radcliffe revealed he is a “hopeless romantic” — particularly when it comes to his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke. “I am quite romantic, I’ve done romantic things,” the actor said at the premiere of his 2014 film, What If? As for his grandest romantic gesture, Radcliffe revealed he flew to New York to surprise his lady love.
Justin Bieber
While Bieber and ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez kept their on-again, off-again relationship under wraps, the 13 Reasons Why executive producer was quick to address one of their larger-than-life dates. Back in 2011, the “Love Yourself” singer rented out the Staples Center for a private screening of Titanic for his date with the actress. “If I’ll share anything with you, it’s that he really is a hopeless romantic,” Gomez revealed in a 2012 interview with ELLE. “I had just mentioned it in the car — all I said is that I really want to see Titanic again, and then …”
Aaron Paul
He may be happily married to his wife Lauren, but before ever having met the Kind Campaign co-founder, Paul seeked dating advice from his Breaking Bad co-star, Bryan Cranston. “He knows I’m a hopeless romantic,” he told ELLE. “He always said, ‘Do not settle.’ “
John Legend
With a hit ballad like “All of Me” under his belt, it’s no surprise Legend made it on this list — and wife Chrissy Teigen agrees. “John’s always the sweetest thing,” the Cravings author said in 2014. “I’m happy cooking at home, but John will be planning something sexy elsewhere [for Valentine’s Day]. He’s romantic year-round, not just the holiday.”
George Clooney
Our sole goal in life: find someone who loves us as much as Clooney loves his wife, Amal. “[I have] someone who I can talk to about anything, and someone who I care more about than I’ve cared about anything,” the Oscar winner said on CBS This Morning. “It’s nice.”
Tom Cruise
The Mummy star and notorious adrenaline junky recently sat down with Extra and was asked if his date nights are as extreme as people might think. “You have no idea!” he said. “You know me — I’m 100 percent or nothing. I’m just not interested in halfway.” Still, Cruise said he enjoys the simple things and isn’t afraid to get in touch with his affectionate side. “I am a total romantic,” he admitted. “I like a walk through the park. I like all that stuff, you know? I really love traveling.”
Eric Bana
For Bana, dating was always an interest growing up. “I was always getting crushes on girls — to be honest I was a hopeless romantic,” he said. “I never went through a pure car stage. For me, girls were never off the table. I liked girls with a sense of fun.”