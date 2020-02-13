Efron took a more subtle approach to announcing his passion for romance — resorting to describing his on-screen character in the 2012 film The Lorax.

“He’s sort of a hopeless romantic,” the Baywatch actor said on Conan. “He’s adventurous. He’s persistent. He’s stubborn, kind of annoying, pretty funny.” He continued: “He’s got a big imagination. I’d like to think that I’m all those things.”