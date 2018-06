The Dos & Don'ts of Flirting, According to Your Fave Celebs

Never one to shy away from divulging details about celebrity encounters, Tiffany Haddish recently dished to The Hollywood Reporter about how she propositioned Leonardo DiCaprio a few months back.

“I asked him if he’d let me hit that. He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but …'”

She then revealed she had a very specific request for the Titanic actor.

“I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,'” the comedian continued. “He starts bustin’ up laughin’, ‘Why?’ he asks, and I say, ”Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this [gestures at her own body].'”