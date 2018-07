Celeb Exes Who've Had to Work Together After Splitting Up

After meeting on set of the original 2008 hit Mamma Mia!, Seyfried and Cooper dated for three years before splitting in 2011. The two reprised their reomantic roles in the sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and while Seyfried seems cool with it, she admitted that her husband and Last World costar, Thomas Sadoski, isn’t thrilled.

But when it comes to Sadoski’s reservations, Seyfried doesn’t seem too bothered. “I’d guess he assumed Dominic is in love with me the way he’s in love with me. And it’s just not the case, it’s sweet,” she said, adding, “I’d rather he be jealous than completely fine with it.”