12 Throwbacks That Would Totally Embarrass These Celebs If They Found Out We Unearthed Them

Turns out most, if not all, celebs have a treasure trove of embarrassing moments in their arsenal — and while we assume they’d rather keep them under wraps, we couldn’t help but uncover them. They’re just that amazing.

From Bradley Cooper’s article on dating and relationships to Mark Ruffalo’s unforgettable Clearasil commercial, we’re taking a look back at stars’ cute-yet-cringe-worthy moments.

Armie Hammer

The Call Me by Your Name star alerted the world to his cringe-inducing middle school style via an Instagram throwback. “I blame Limp Bizkit for all my bad fashion choices in Jr. high… thanks @chiplightning for this excellent throwback. And yes, those board shorts I’m wearing are leopard print,” he captioned the pic, which also featured a sideways hat and a facial expression that we imagine was a tween Hammer’s attempt to look “tough.”

Jeremy Renner

Before making it big in Hollywood, Renner was a reality TV star on Bravo’s The It Factor, which followed a group of aspiring actors looking to make it in the film industry back in 2003.

Colin Jost

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jost’s girlfriend Scarlett Johansson was treated to a blast from the past, courtesy of the talk show host … and the Saturday Night Live star’s facial hair. Johansson looked wide-eyed at the photo before saying, “I mean I can’t unsee it now. Oh my god, it is. Wow.”

Bradley Cooper

Before becoming a hot-shot actor and dad, Cooper was building up his writing resume as an editorial intern at the Philadelphia Daily News, regularly writing about dating and relationships during the stint. The then-18-year-old’s first-ever published item for the outlet explored whether or not it’s possible (and recommended) for best friends to become something more.

Intern Bradley Cooper, age 18, wrote in his first @PhillyDailyNews story: "Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes . . . so far." Bold. pic.twitter.com/DDyKIFtNqM — tommy rowan (@tommyrowan) January 23, 2018

“Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes … so far,” he wrote, mentioning his BFF-turned-girlfriend Deborah Landes in the 1993 article.

Mark Ruffalo

Zap! In one of the actor’s first-ever onscreen gigs, a then-teenaged Ruffalo can be seen (happily) combatting zits with the aid of Clearasil. And while Ruffalo has recently seen the commercial thanks to host Jimmy Fallon, that doesn’t diminish the embarrassment factor for the actor, who could be seen cringing in his seat.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ryan Reynolds

During MTV’s Rock N’ Jock Baseball event, Reynolds wore 1999’s most popular style trend: tinted sunglasses.

Cynthia Nixon

For a 1983 episode of ABC Afterschool Specials, the Sex and the City actress played a high school student claiming she’s in love with her high school teacher, who just so happens to resemble her crush, a soap opera star. “I’ve got to make him love me,” Nixon’s character proclaims to her friend. “There’s gotta be a way!” How’s that for cringe-worthy?

Blast from the past! Back in 2009, Kim Kardashian proclaims she was Taylor Swift's "biggest fan." pic.twitter.com/RyBgeiyWqj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 30, 2017

Kim Kardashian West

Before there was a snake emoji-filled feud between Taylor Swift and Kardashian West, there was admiration — at least from one party. In a newly discovered video from 2009, shared by Entertainment Tonight, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star gushed about the singer, even revealing that she’s a huge fan of her work. “I love Taylor Swift, I’m the biggest Taylor Swift fan,” Kardashian West said during her red carpet interview, adding that the “No. 1 song” on her iPod was Swift’s 2008 single, “Love Story.”

Emma Stone

Introducing Emily Stone! The future Oscar winner tried her hand at belting out “We Belong” during her turn on VH1’s In Search of The Partridge Family. The actress would go on to land her breakout roles in Superbad and Easy A.

Ryan Gosling

Bring on the parachute pants! The actor was the center of attention as he delivered a memorable dance performance with his female squad back in 1992 — and boy, was it impressive.

Justin Bieber

The formerly estranged mother-son duo, then-14-year-old Bieber and Pattie Mallette, appeared for their first-ever joint interview together on Christian talk show, Full Circle. “Justin Timberlake and Usher were fighting over him,” Pattie said of her son’s record label prospects.

Taylor Swift

Swift may be churning out hit songs like it’s NBD, but the same can’t be said when it comes to her driving skills. During a short MTV special, cameras followed the then-16-year-old singer’s day as she got ready and drove to school. “Well I got my permit last year after I went three times and failed the test each time,” she revealed. “I’m least skilled in, like, all the rules of driving. Like, I can drive in a straight line, but I don’t like stop signs at all.”