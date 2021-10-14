Celeb Couples Who've Had Joint Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties
Before they walked down the aisle, these famous couples threw unforgettable co-ed parties
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
The couple spent their last days as single people partying in Las Vegas with close friends and family. The joint festivities began on Oct. 8, once they landed their private plane in Sin City and were picked up by a red Rolls Royce and a fleet of town cars. They later made their way to the immersive party experience Area 15, where Hilton zip-lined; then the group danced the night away at Zouk Nightclub.
Guests, including sister Nicky Hilton, received personalized goodies, including a custom can of rosé with Paris' photo and a tote bag embroidered with the words "Paris & Carter That's Hot."
Paris and Reum's wedding will be "a three-day affair," the Simple Life star revealed on The Tonight Show, with "probably 10" outfit changes. It'll also be filmed for a Peacock docuseries called Paris in Love.
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa
As their wedding day approaches, the HGTV star and Selling Sunset realtor decided to get in one last big co-ed bash with friends before saying their "I dos." A rep for the couple told PEOPLE exclusively in September that the festivities included "an '80s themed pool party." They also planned "a special group dinner, as well as a spa morning for the guests."
Judging from their photos on Instagram, looks like Young and El Moussa had a blast and that (as El Moussa said) "the joint bachelor & bachelorette was the right call."
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Ahead of their memorable wedding, the couple had their joint celebration with about 40 of their closest family and friends at the Warwick in Los Angeles in June 2014.
"It wasn't about being naughty," a friend of Simpson's told PEOPLE at the time. "They just wanted a great night out with their friends and family."
"They didn't want a traditional bachelor-bachelorette where they go off and do their own thing, because our group of friends is so close we just wanted to all be together," added Simpson's longtime friend and bridesmaid, Stephanie Terblanche.
The couple got married a month after their bachelor-bachelorette party and celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary this July.
Tara Lipinski and Todd Kapostasy
The retired Olympic skater and her sports producer fiancé turned their party into a four-day event in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico back in 2017. The couple brought 13 of their closet friends along to spend their time swimming in an infinity pool, enjoying food made by a private chef and lounging on a private cove surrounded by a gorgeous beach.
"I didn't have the urge to go to Vegas or Miami or do anything crazy like that, I just wanted to be with Todd and all of our friends together," Lipinski told PEOPLE at the time. "We're so happy we did a joint party, because a lot of our friends hadn't met before and now we have four days of great memories to talk about at the wedding."
The two are still going strong, and celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary in June.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham
Another couple who chose Las Vegas for their pre-wedding celebration: Bachelor stars Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham in 2018. The group lived it up at the Venetian Las Vegas, where they rode in a gondola along a canal that runs through the resort, dined on burgers, beers and sushi and partied at TAO nightclub. The pair tied the knot and now are mom and dad to three kids: daughter Alessi and twins Senna James and Lux Jacob.
Anna Camp and Skylar Astin
Camp and Astin's 2016 joint bash was country-themed! Astin and the guys hung out at the pool while the ladies had brunch. Then at night, the whole group got together for line-dancing at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth, California.
The two have split since then, and finalized their divorce in August 2019. Camp is now dating drummer Michael Johnson and Astin called it quits with girlfriend Lisa Stelly in September, according to E!
Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Years before having kids, the Duggars took 25 of their friends and family to party it up on a boat at Beaver Lake in Arkansas.
"We decided to do a joint bachelor-bachelorette party because we love spending time together," the couple, who are now parents to son Garrett David and daughters Addison Renee and Brooklyn Praise, told PEOPLE in 2017. "We figured this would be a really good activity for both of our families to connect."
The group went water skiing and tubing before being served a picnic lunch.
Fergie and Josh Duhamel
Although the former couple broke up after eight years of marriage in 2017, the two threw an unforgettable joint party for 75 of their friends at the then-newly opened Dakota Lounge in Santa Monica. The crew enjoyed Kobe beef sliders and champagne before dancing up a storm.
"Josh and Fergie usually spend so much time away from each other, so they wanted to make this week special and spend as much time together as possible," a source told PEOPLE at the time as to why they chose to combine their parties.
The two finalized their divorce in 2019 and share son Axl Jack.
Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell
The former Bachelor couple may not have lasted long but they sure had a ton of fun in Vegas, celebrating their bachelor and bachelorette parties in 2016. Higgins and Bushnell were, of course, joined by their Bachelor family as they partied and sipped on drinks. The whole shebang was filmed for their Freeform reality show how, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After. Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti, Amanda Stanton and twins Emily and Haley Ferguson, as well as several men from the franchise, including Tanner Tolbert, Jared Haibon and JJ Lane, were all there to add to the fun.
The exes called of their engagement in 2017 and Higgins is now engaged to Jessica Clarke, and Bushnell is now married to country star Chris Lane. The two are new parents to baby boy Dutton Walker.