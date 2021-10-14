Celeb Couples Who've Had Joint Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties

Ahead of their memorable wedding, the couple had their joint celebration with about 40 of their closest family and friends at the Warwick in Los Angeles in June 2014.

"It wasn't about being naughty," a friend of Simpson's told PEOPLE at the time. "They just wanted a great night out with their friends and family."

"They didn't want a traditional bachelor-bachelorette where they go off and do their own thing, because our group of friends is so close we just wanted to all be together," added Simpson's longtime friend and bridesmaid, Stephanie Terblanche.

The couple got married a month after their bachelor-bachelorette party and celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary this July.