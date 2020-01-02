Celeb Couples Who Celebrated Their Very First New Year's Eves Together This Year

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott
The couple, who started dating in September, made sweet shoutouts to each other on Instagram to start off the new year.
“A truly Happy New Year with my sweetie! 🥳 🥰💕,” the actress wrote, to which Scott commented, “New Years Resolution…continue being the kinda fella you deserve ❤️.”
The 41-year-old posted a slideshow of pics of him and Deschanel, writing, “Once in a lifetime you meet someone who changes everything😍.”
The heartwarming post caught the attention of Scott’s older brother, J.D., who commented, “You two are so cute! ❤️❤️❤️.”
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young
The Flip or Flop star and new girlfriend Young partied the night away with friends at the MGM Grand Las Vegas hotel and casino, where they shared a New Year’s kiss.
“I am so ready to start the most defining decade of my life with @heatherraeyoung by my side!!” El Moussa wrote on Instagram of Young, whom he has been dating since August.
“We ended up in Las Vegas last night with a great group of friends and here is our Midnight pics!!❤️❤️” he captioned his slideshow of photos from their night.
Jhené Aiko & Big Sean
The new year seems to have brought new beginnings for the former couple, who are seemingly back together after breaking up last summer. Aiko shared an Instagram Story snap with the rapper, as the two spent New Year’s Eve together.
The first resurgence of the pair came about at Diddy’s recent 50th birthday party, where they were seen together post-split. Aiko posted photos of the two together, further fueling speculation of their comeback.
Kelly Dodd & Rick Leventhal
“2019 turned into the best year of my life,” the Fox News Senior Correspondent wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with fiancée Dodd. “Hoping 2020 is as great for you as it will be for us!”
Gina Kirschenheiter & Travis Mullen
After a turbulent split from estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter, the Real Housewives of Orange County star went Instagram official with her new boyfriend back in September, and now says that she’s in love.
“2019 started as a year filled with mistakes, regret and heartache and ended up being a year full of hope, perspective and love. ❤️WHAT A YEAR IT WAS!” Kirschenheiter captioned her slideshow of couple pics with Mullen on New Year’s Eve.
“Honestly one of my favorite and least favorite years to date. Looking so forward to 2020. @travis.mullen.85 I love you. ❤️,” she continued, adding hashtags, “#happynewyear,” “#rhoc” and “#newbeginnings”
Sabrina Parr & Lamar Odom
The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. got glammed up to start their new year off right.
“All 2020 🍾🥂🎉 #happynewyear #lamarandsabrina,” Parr captioned a pair of photos from their New Year’s Eve celebration.