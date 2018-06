Love Rules! 17 Celeb Couples Who Broke Up Only to Get Back Together Again

Long before they became one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood — and parents to daughters Lincoln and Delta — Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard hit a rough patch and briefly split. “We were dating for about three months,” Bell explained to POPSUGAR. “He sat me down and said, ‘I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I am still dating other people.’ And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren’t in the same place.”

Thankfully, Shepard quickly realized that his now-wife was the one, and confessed: “‘I don’t know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they’re just not as interesting as you, and I don’t know what I’m doing.'” And Bell still hasn’t let him off the hook: “I still always remind him of when he broke up with me.”