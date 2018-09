From Nikki & John to Kourtney & Younes: 23 Star Couples Who Split This Summer

Lily McManus and Courtney Dober have called it quits. The Bachelor Winter Games couple, who was loved by many fans, announced their split on Instagram on Aug. 27.

“Wish I didn’t have to do this… Unfortunately it’s the world we live in, so here it is,” Dober captioned a video of one of he and McManus’ first encounters on Winter Games.

“There’s probably not many of you who’ll understand this or even be able to relate, but Lily and i have chosen not to end our relationship but to continue it as mates,” he wrote. “We’re best friends and its become clear to both of us that the emotional side of our relationship just doesn’t allow us to be the best versions of ourselves.”