From Remy & Papoose to David & Victoria: Celeb Couples Who Renewed Their Wedding Vows

Remy Ma and her husband Papoose are expecting their first child together.

The couple revealed their big news on Instagram on July 3, 2018, as they shared video and photographs of their vow renewal, which they used to surprise their guests with a baby announcement.

Addressing their wedding guests, Remy said, “Although we told you guys that we were renewing our vows, which we are, we also wanted y’all out here when we told you guys…” she trailed off as she handed the microphone to her husband.

“We having a baby!” Papoose said with his hand rubbing Remy’s stomach.