All the Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged in 2018 — So Far

An engagement and a baby on the way? Jacob Underwood’s got it all. The O-Town member and his new fiancée Chandler Bay are expecting their first child in October, Bay shared on Instagram alongside a sweet snap of the couple on a beach in San Diego, Underwood’s hometown.

Even more excitement was to come when the couple got engaged in one of the most romantic places in the world: Paris, right under the evening glow of the Eiffel Tower.