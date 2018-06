Kat Von D & Leafer Seyer Marry for the Second Time, Plus More Celeb Couples Who Got Hitched More Than Once

The tattoo artist and makeup mogul may have already tied the knot to Prayers vocalist Leafar Seyer back in February 2018, when she announced the news by sharing a photo of their matching wedding bands and matching black manicures. But as it turns out, the couple celebrated their nuptials again a few months later, in June.

Seyer shared the first look at Von D on their (second) wedding day, posting a photo of the bride. Ditching the traditional wedding white, the Kat Von D Beauty founder wears a red get-up with a high collar, complete with matching veil and headpiece.

“In a couple hours I’ll be walking down the aisle with the love of my life @thekatvond ❤ EN VIDA Y EN MUERTE,” he captioned the shot.