Celeb Confessions That'll Make You Never Want to Be Famous

"Crazy s--- happened to us as a family very young," Radcliffe said of his childhood Harry Potter days in a new episode of Off Camera with Sam Jones. During one scary incident in particular, the actor and his parents arrived in Japan to find thousands of fans waiting for them at the airport with only about 100 security guards there for protection.

"There were highly trained security guards being pushed around by, like, 6-year-old girls to 80-year-old women," he said.

Despite never feeling like he was actually in danger, Radcliffe found it excruciating to deal with being harassed by photographers. "As a kid, the thing that sucked, and the thing that did, you know, burrow it's way in there and was really unpleasant was getting booed. If you would be going into an event and the professional autograph hunters … There are some people who can do it and they go about it in a way that is okay, and they're not d---- about it and they're fine. But there are also some people that will boo and shout at a child," he said. "If you just hear people booing and shouting stuff at you and about you, that, as a kid, sucked. I do remember that being very disheartening."