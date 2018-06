Bomer was raised in a conservative Christian home where he wasn’t allowed to watch “secular” TV, he shared during an interview with OUT Magazine. The actor, who realized he was gay while performing classics such as Romeo and Juliet and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, knew telling his parents would be a challenge.

“Telling your family is a huge, huge deal,” Bomer said. “I really view my life as divided between the time before I told my parents, and the time after. And the decisions I made, and the life I lived, before and after, are vastly different. It’s night and day.”

His parents didn’t take the revelation well. Bomer said there “was radio silence for a long, long time, at least six months.” The father of three said he went back home where he and his parents “had the blowup that I’d always feared,” although things took a turn for the better.

“We got that out of the way, and we got down to the business of figuring out how to love each other,” he said. “I would say within a matter of years we started to figure it out. It was a struggle. It’s a struggle for anybody to take their paradigms and set of beliefs and understandings and completely flip the script.”