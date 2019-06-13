All Aboard the Love Boat! 12 Celeb PDA Photos That Will Inspire You This Summer 

These celebs really love each other a "yacht" (sorry)
By Lydia Price
June 13, 2019 10:03 AM

1 of 13

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

Britney Spears/Instagram

The princess of pop’s trip to Miami included a deck cuddle session with her “amor,” because that’s what Miami is all about.

2 of 13

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott/Instagram

Now we’re in jealous mode. 

3 of 13

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin 

Justin Bieber/Instagram

The spouses’ wide-ranging yacht PDA includes swimwear snuggles and wholesome standing poses, because you can never really have enough boat pics.

4 of 13

Thomas Doherty & Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron/Instagram

Cameron wrote that this is how she and Doherty “look most of the time,” and clearly we need to work on our priorities in life.

5 of 13

Bella Thorne & Tana Mongeau 

Bella Thorne/Instagram

The (possibly) on-again couple is all about making waves.

6 of 13

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez 

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Maybe just looking at this picture will help you de-stress. Probably not, though.

7 of 13

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

“To live for days like this. ❤️ @nickjonas #boatlife,” Chopra captioned the sweet snap that almost made us leave it all behind for a life at sea.

8 of 13

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed 

Ian Somerhalder/Instagram

Ah, yes — nothing like the sweet smell of salty air and “sexy” armpit.

9 of 13

Levi Meaden & Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter/Instagram

A reminder not to leave the dock unless you’re well-stocked with beverages.

10 of 13

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie 

Scott Disick/Instagram

Why only include one luxury mode of transportation in her date when you can have two?

11 of 13

Nina Agdal & Jack Brinkley-Cook

Nina Agdal/Instagram

Seriously, we’re starting to feel really sad about our lame coffee dates now.

12 of 13

Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams Instagram

Eat your heart out, Ariel. This is the new must-have ocean bra.

