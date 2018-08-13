15 Celebs Reveal the Best Advice They've Ever Received From Other Stars

These stars got words of wisdom from the people who know best

Lydia Price
August 13, 2018 04:41 PM
<p>&#8220;I think what I learned from Bradley [is] it&#8217;s okay to be relentlessly sure of your vision, and to go after it with every fiber of your being, and to never stop white gloving what you&#8217;re making. Sometimes, as an artist, I second-guess myself when I go, &#8216;Am I pulling the thread? Am I unraveling the whole blanket now? Do I need to stop?&#8217; It&#8217;s changed the way that I work today.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; <a href="https://people.com/movies/lady-gaga-and-bradley-cooper-making-a-star-is-born/">to&nbsp;<i>Entertainment Weekly</i></a></p>
<p>&ldquo;I&nbsp;give pretty strong advice to costars, like, &lsquo;Dig in deep and don&rsquo;t sell yourself short.&rsquo; And, &lsquo;Don&rsquo;t confuse someone working for you with them doing you a favor.&rsquo; You show up and do&nbsp;<i>your&nbsp;</i>job; it should be the same with agents, managers, the tax guy. Jennifer Coolidge&hellip;taught me, &lsquo;The second they stop working for you, fire them.&rsquo;&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; to <a href="https://people.com/movies/melissa-mccarthy-says-theres-no-factual-reason-behind-hollywoods-pay-disparity/"><em>Glamour</em></a></p>
<p>&#8220;You don&#8217;t want to give people the ability to say &#8216;I had sex with Princess Leia.&#8217; &#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; to <a href="https://people.com/movies/daisy-ridley-carrie-fisher-advice/"><em>Vogue</em></a></p>
<p>&#8220;He gave me pearls of wisdom &hellip; I started with the show with 81 cents in my bank account, and obviously with <i>Rocky, </i>he of course wrote and it was a whole tumultuous beginning and he had nothing, nobody was going to hire him &mdash; he was a professional extra. So I was like, &#8216;We both started from humble beginnings.&#8217; And we bonded in that way, and then he said, &#8216;It&#8217;s so much about resilience and about having a thick skin, and about just kind of continuing and pursuing even if you don&#8217;t think you&#8217;re going to make it and just keep going.'&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwcQkT5jTaU"><i>Jimmy Kimmel Live&nbsp;</i></a></p>
<p>&#8220;As you can imagine I was pretty terrified [during the screen test] and [Downey] came up to me and said, &#8216;Look, I felt exactly the same as you did when I did my test for&nbsp;<i>Iron Man</i>&nbsp;but just relax, let your body take over and, and if it&#8217;s meant to be it&#8217;ll happen.'&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; to <a href="http://www.eonline.com/news/782957/what-chris-hemsworth-and-robert-downey-jr-told-tom-holland-about-becoming-a-superhero"><i>E! News</i></a></p>
<p>&#8220;[Hardy] has a lot of time for young actors. I will be forever in debt to him for some of the advice he gave me. He&#8217;s a very smart man and he understands what it&#8217;s like when you&#8217;re starting out. &#8216;Make it just for you,&#8217; he sort of said it just like that. And said to play the part like your life depends on it. I spent a whole week with him, he&#8217;s an absolute sweetheart.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; <a href="https://people.com/movies/harry-styles-dunkirk/">to PEOPLE&nbsp;</a></p>
<p>&#8220;She was actually at my house the other day and we were sitting by the fire and I was talking about relationships and business in my life and she just kind of looked at me and was like, &#8216;Selena, if you&#8217;re the smartest person in the room, I think you&#8217;re going to be in the wrong room.&#8217; She thinks I should constantly surround myself with people who are going to make me better, that are going to challenge and motivate me.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; <a href="http://www.eonline.com/news/589811/selena-gomez-reveals-the-good-advice-taylor-swift-gave-her-regarding-relationships-and-business">on&nbsp;<i>The Talk</i></a></p>
<p>&#8220;[Lawrence] said, &#8216;You must do [the&nbsp;<i>Divergent</i>&nbsp;franchise]. You will not regret it for a second. Yes, there are some hard things, but there are so many beautiful things that will come from an opportunity like this.'&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; <a href="http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/shailene-woodley-is-divergent-star-685842">to&nbsp;<i>The Hollywood Reporter</i></a></p>
<p>&#8220;Emma Stone was kind of my mentor through [the Golden Globes]. I&#8217;ve been texting with her and talking with her through this whole thing, and she just kept saying to me, &#8216;You&#8217;re inside the TV!&#8217; Now that I&#8217;m here, I&#8217;m like, &#8216;Oh my gosh, you are inside the TV!&#8217; I&#8217;ve watched this every year since I could watch TV&hellip;&nbsp;She told me to wash my hands a lot, so I don&#8217;t get pink eye.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash;&nbsp;<a href="http://www.etonline.com/news/179638_brie_larson_reveals_the_golden_globes_advice_from_emma_stone/">to<i>&nbsp;Entertainment Tonight</i></a></p>
<p>&#8220;Bieber told me that you never really know when you&#8217;re finished [with an album]. He thought he was done [with&nbsp;<i>Purpose</i>] and then got &#8216;Love Yourself&#8217; at the last minute. I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a bit of a run &#8217;cause I was writin&#8217; crap stuff up until then.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash;<a href="http://www.billboard.com/articles/news/magazine-feature/7808513/niall-horan-interview-cover-story-one-direction-2017"> to <i>Billboard</i></a></p>
<p>&#8220;I met with Selena pretty early on, I think I was like 16&hellip;We were going to meet for coffee, but she was just like, &#8216;just come over.&#8217; So I went over to her house and for a couple of hours and we ended up just barefoot on the floor of her kitchen. It was a while ago&#8230; but she was like, &#8216;the most important thing is that you never deviate from your authenticity. You&#8217;re just open, you&#8217;re bare with your fans.&#8217; I have fully taken that in stride and I think that&#8217;s a really universal thing that really holds up and I would give that advice to anyone.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; <a href="https://people.com/tv/dove-cameron-meaningful-advice-selena-gomez/">to PEOPLE&nbsp;</a></p>
<p>&#8220;I&nbsp;had a great role model in Sofia growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like. She could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice, like, &#8216;Here are some brands that would look good on our body type,&#8217; or &#8216;Wear whatever you want, and feel good about yourself.'&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; <a href="http://www.self.com/story/ariel-winters-best-role-being-herself">to&nbsp;<i>Self</i></a></p>
<p>&#8220;One of the first things she told me was, &#8216;You&#8217;re going to have to make a lot of decisions &mdash; make sure it&#8217;s you that&#8217;s making them.&#8217; And at that time, I was obviously very thankful for that and I nodded my head yes and we went on to our next conversation. It wasn&#8217;t until I had to start making decisions that I realized how many people are involved and how important it is that my decisions are being made. And I always think back to when she told me that. I mean, she&#8217;s made a<i>&nbsp;few</i>&nbsp;right decisions.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; <a href="http://www.vogue.com/article/hailee-steinfeld-haiz-ep-taylor-swift">to&nbsp;<i>Vogue</i></a></p>
<p>&#8220;I was just on holiday for three days in Greece with my sister, and I thought that would make me happy and relaxed. But when I stop everything, it&#8217;s really bad. I go crazy. In Greece, it was a lot of couples, and I felt alone, which made me sad. I called Rihanna. She said &#8216;It&#8217;s easy to drown yourself in work. That&#8217;s a form of escapism. So, if you&#8217;re alone and you want to cry, cry.&#8217; And I did.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; to&nbsp;<a href="https://www.wmagazine.com/story/cara-delevingne-style-rebel"><i>W</i>&nbsp;magazine</a></p>
<p>&#8220;Cate Blanchett is an amazing person. Very early on, I asked her about being a parent. I said &#8216;How do you do it? You&#8217;re a mom. You&#8217;re the best at what you do.&#8217; She said, &#8216;You just do. Stressing about it doesn&#8217;t help.'&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; <a href="http://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/features/a11410/natalie-portman-0815/">to<i>&nbsp;Harper&#8217;s Bazaar</i></a></p>
