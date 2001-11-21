CBS Number One In Ratings

Only Michael Jackson added something new to the Nielsen top ten the week of Nov. 12-18. The King of Pop, as he was continually referred to on his “30th Anniversary Special” on CBS, scored a 15.7 rating on the 16.5 million homes that chose to watch the moon walk one more time. Otherwise, “ER” and “Friends” continued their long domination of the top slots while other established shows like “Law & Order” and “Everybody Loves Raymond” nipped at their heels. ABC had only two shows in the top twenty (“NFL Monday Night Football” at 17 and “The Practice” at 18), but had a bright spot with Peter Jennings, whose “World News Tonight” (12.7 million viewers) edged Tom Brokaw’s “NBC Nightly News” (11.7 million viewers). The top 10:

1. “ER”, NBC, 17.8, 18.8 million homes.

2. “Friends,” NBC 16.1, 17.0 million homes.

3. “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” CBS, 15.7, 16.5 million homes.

4. “Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Special,” CBS, 15.7, 16.6 million homes.

5. “Everybody Loves Raymond,” CBS, 14.1, 14.9 million homes.

6. “Law & Order,” NBC 13.9, 14.6 million homes.

7. “The West Wing,” NBC, 13.1, 13.9 million homes.

8. (tie) “Frasier,” NBC, 12.3, 13.0 million homes.

8. (tie) “Frasier: Clip Show,” NBC, 12.3, 13.0 million homes.

10. “JAG,” CBS 11.5, 12.1 million homes.