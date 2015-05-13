The dazzling Oscar winner consistently wows us with her performances, that it s hard to believe she was once a mere background actor – But, it is true!

In a 2013 interview with The Film Society, Blanchett shared that she was traveling through Egypt staying at a hostel called the Oxford (and my agent worked with someone) in the Egyptian film industry, and they were looking for someone to play an American. I said, ‘Well, my father is American ‘ and they were paying five Egyptian pounds and a free falafel. I had to play a cheerleader. It was a boxing film. The falafel never came, so I left ”