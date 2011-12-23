Cat Cora Shares Her Holiday Decorating & Cooking Tips
The celebrity chef says "there's nothing better" than baking and decorating with her kids
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty
Cat Cora probably doesn’t need a whole lot of help in the kitchen.
But when it comes to the holidays, the Iron Chef star gets a hand from a few of her favorite helpers: her four sons, Zoran, 7, Caje, 4, Thatcher, 2½, and Nash, 2.
“Kids make holidays fantastic,” Cora, 43, tells PEOPLE.
Among their favorite activities: helping Mom season the food with salt and pepper, making cookies and helping pour the filling into the pies.
Cora says she also makes Christmas-decorating a family affair.
“I love to get my kids involved,” she says. “To me, there’s nothing better than that – just being with the kids.”