Carson Daly is Married! Host Weds Longtime Love Siri Pinter
The couple have three children together
Married by Christmas!
Carson Daly, 42, wed his longtime love, fiancée Siri Pinter, in a private ceremony on Wednesday, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.
The pair, who share three children – Jackson James, 6, Etta Jones, 3, and London Rose, 16 months – have been together 10 years and got engaged in 2013.
The nuptials were small and held in front of the couple’s family, his rep says.
Daly hosts The Voice and appears on NBC’s Today show, where Pinter works as a food contributor. The couple were introduced while Pinter was serving as a writer’s assistant on Last Call with Carson Daly.
“She would walk into our meetings and I would look at the other dudes in the room, like, ‘Do you see what I see?’ It was undeniable,” Daly previously told PEOPLE.
In 2014, the star said that the couple’s lives were “crazy” and that they planned to get married when they had time.
“The husband and wife thing is just the bow around something,” he said. “Our end game is we want to be together forever.”