Anya Taylor-Joy & Nicholas Hoult Premiere Their Latest in London, Plus Naomi Campbell and More

    Color Coded

    Anya Taylor Joy
    Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult bring the jewel tones at the London premiere of The Menu on Nov. 9.

    Season's Greetings

    Isabelle Hupbert Naomi Campbell
    Isabelle Huppert and Naomi Campbell cozy up at the Christmas decorations unveiling at Le Printemps department store in Paris on Nov. 9.

    Here for Hope

    Aly Raisman
    Aly Raisman hits the red carpet at the 2022 Hope Award for Depression Luncheon at N.Y.C.'s Plaza Hotel on Nov. 9.

    New York Minute

    Alexander Skarsgard
    Alexander Skarsgård soaks up the sunshine on Nov. 9 on a solo walk in N.Y.C.

    Sultry Songbird

    Carrie Underwood
    Carrie Underwood sings her heart out at the 2022 BMI Country Awards on Nov. 8 in Nashville.

    Just Like Honey

    Mariah Carey
    Mariah Carey and her longtime beau, Brian Tanaka, share a laugh while leaving a dinner date in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

    All Black Everything

    FLorence Pugh
    Florence Pugh slays an all-black ensemble as she arrives at JFK airport in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.

    Blond Ambition

    Usher
    Usher dons blond hair while rollerskating for a new video in London on Nov. 8.

    Royal Arrival

    Elizabeth Debicki
    Teddy Hawley, Elizabeth Debicki and Timothee Sambor arrive to the London premiere of The Crown on Nov. 8. The trio plays Prince Harry, Princess Diana and Prince William in the hit show.

    Princess on the Move

    Kate Middleton
    Catherine, Princess of Wales beams as she visits Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in Uxbridge, England, on Nov. 9.

    Power Couple

    Miranda Lambert
    Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are all smiles while on the BMI Country Awards red carpet in Nashville on Nov. 8.

    Smoldering Cowboys

    Midland
    Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson of Midland pose on the 2022 BMI Country Awards red carpet in Nashville on Nov. 8.

    Short Hair, Don't Care

    Cynthia Erivo Lena Waithe
    Samira Wiley, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe look ultra cool while at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 reception in London on Nov. 8.

    In Action

    Nicholas Cage
    Nicolas Cage bundles up on the set of his upcoming film, Dream Scenario, in Toronto on Nov. 8.

    Coffee Run

    Ashton Kutcher
    Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis take a stroll— coffee in hands — while out and about in N.Y. C. on Nov. 8.

    Commanding the Crowd

    Maggie Rogers
    Maggie Rogers shows off her toned midriff as she performs at Brighton Dome in England on Nov. 8.

    Hitting High Notes

    Lizzo
    Lizzo takes the stage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Nov. 7 as she continues city-hopping for The Special Tour.

    Holiday Spirit

    Ryan Reynolds Will Ferrell
    Spirited stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell share a photo op on the red-and-green carpet of their movie's premiere held at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Nov. 7.

    Day in the Sun

    Kendall Jenner
    Kendall Jenner looks bright and sunny in a casual dress while leaving a New York City restaurant on Nov. 7.

    Icons Unite

    Bradley Cooper
    Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz — who won the night's fashion icon award — look sleek and stylish at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

    Shades of Blue

    Kelsea Ballerini
    Kelsea Ballerini keeps it cool in icy tones while attending the 58th ASCAP Country Music Awards reception event in Nashville on Nov. 7.

    Black and White Beauty

    Janelle Monae
    Singer Janelle Monáe goes all out in a full Thom Browne ensemble — including her puppy-shaped purse — at the CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 7.

    Mr. and Mrs. Monochrome

    Claire Danes
    Claire Danes and her husband, Hugh Dancy, match in shades of silver at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new FX's series Fleishman Is in Trouble at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 7.

    Showing Her Stripes

    Gigi Hadid
    Gigi Hadid layers on Thom Browne at Casa Cipriani in New York City for the Nov. 7 CFDA Awards.

    Brighter and Bolder

    Lindsay Lohan
    Lindsay Lohan glows outside of Good Morning America in New York City, wearing a multicolored blazer and pants on Nov. 7.

    Flowery Fashion

    Elisabeth Moss
    Elisabeth Moss smiles in an elegant floral dress in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, at the season 5 finale premiere of her Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale.

    Merry Together

    Brooke Shields
    Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy, 19, wear their holiday spirit in red and green at the Nov. 7 Spirited premiere in N.Y.C.

    Wild Card

    Tracy Morgan
    Looking like the king of the red carpet, Tracy Morgan poses for a shot at the New York City premiere of the Apple Original Film Spirited on Nov. 7.

    Three's Company

    Olivia Culpo
    Sisters Olivia Culpo, Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo pose together in New York City on Nov. 7 ahead of their reality show debut.

    Beach Day

    Liev Schreiber
    Liev Schreiber takes advantage of the unseasonably warm weather by taking a dip at the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Nov. 6.

    Take One

    Nathalie Emmanuel
    Nathalie Emmanuel hits the set of Francis Ford Coppola's latest, Megalopolis, in Atlanta on Nov. 7.

    Voting Time

    Jeannie Mai
    Jeannie Mai Jenkins poses alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a National Get Out The Vote event hosted by the AAPI Victory Fund and The Second City in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6.

    The Winner's Circle

    Kate Upton
    Kate Upton embraces husband Justin Verlander and their daughter Genevieve following his World Series victory with the Houston Astros on Nov. 5 in Texas.

    Photo Finish

    Ellie Kemper
    Ellie Kemper celebrates at the finish line of the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

    The Homestretch

    Ashton Kutcher
    Ashton Kutcher finishes the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. The actor ran to raise money for his foundation Thorn, which works to protect children from sex trafficking.

    Courtside Smiles

    Lindsay lohan
    Lindsay Lohan sits courtside with husband Bader Shammas at the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5.

    Lunch Date

    Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out for lunch on Nov. 4 at Nobu Malibu.

    Princess Diaries

    Kate Middleton
    Kate Middleton meets the England Women's Rugby League team while visiting the DW Stadium in Wigan for the England vs. Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal match.

    Star Signs

    Justin Bieber
    Justin Bieber steps out in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 sporting star stickers on his face.

    On the Town

    Lin Manuel Miranda
    Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., get together at the world premiere of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language at Signature Theatre in New York City on Nov. 6.

    Seal of Approval

    Idris Elba
    Idris Elba gives two thumbs up at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

    All Is Gucci

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, wearing Gucci, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
    Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele poses with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as they attend the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

    Saturday Night's Alright for Friends

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Elton John and Salma Hayek, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
    Elton John and Salma Hayek pose together as they attend the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

    Dinner Time

    Rihanna
    Rihanna grabs dinner in New York City dressed in all-black on Nov. 5.

    A Good Cause

    Rob Riggle
    Rob Riggle arrives at the "American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes" event at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on Nov. 5 in Washington, D.C.

    Stars in Stripes

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton and P!nk attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
    Dolly Parton and Pink complement each other in black and silver dresses as they attend the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

    Girls Rock

    Brandi Carlisle Annie Lennox
    Brandi Carlile and Annie Lennox get together at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

    Rock Star Status

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Alice Cooper poses in the press room during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
    Alice Cooper poses during the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

    It's Showtime

    Finn Wolfhard
    Finn Wolfhard poses with the marionette of the hour at the premiere of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles.

    Gamers Unite

    Lil Nas X
    Lil Nas X performs at a rehearsal for the League of Legends World Championship Finals on Nov. 4 in San Francisco.

    Tech Talk

    Eva Longoria
    Eva Longoria hits the stage during the last day of Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 4.

    Star Power

    Salt n peppa
    DJ Spinderella, Sandra Denton and Cheryl Wray of Salt-N-Pepa receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 4.

    Game Time

    Jonathan Majors
    Jonathan Majors poses with Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon and Joe Jonas ahead of the Nov. 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

    Sing It, Girl!

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: Bjork performs onstage during Primavera Festival 2022 at Nova Arena Anhembi on November 05, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for ABA)
    Bjork performs onstage during Primavera Festival 2022 at Nova Arena Anhembi on Nov. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

    New Look

    HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Robert Downey Jr. attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "Sr." Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
    Robert Downey Jr. sports a new bald look (courtesy of his kids!) as he attends the AFI Fest 2022 Sr. screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 4 in Hollywood.

    Paling Around

    HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Patricia Clarkson and Carey Mulligan attend the AFI Fest 2022: Red Carpet Premiere of “She Said” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AFI)
    Patricia Clarkson and Carey Mulligan attend the AFI Fest 2022 red carpet premiere of She Said at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 4 in Hollywood.

    Funny Guy

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Hasan Minhaj attends the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
    Hasan Minhaj attends the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

    Fooling Around

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: James Hong poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association Inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for IMDb)
    James Hong poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

    Sporty Chic

    Olivia Wilde
    Olivia Wilde looks cute and casual as she steps out post-workout in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.

    'Tis (Almost) the Season

    Mariah Carey
    Mariah Carey looks to be loving the end-of-fall weather on a stroll in New York City on Nov. 4.

    In Costume

    Rory Culkin
    Rory Culkin rocks the leather cowboy look in a black trench coat, boots and a hat while filming the upcoming film 5lbs of Pressure in New York City on Nov. 4.

    Cause-metics

    Pharrell
    Pharrell Williams, co-founder of Pound Cake Cosmetics Camille Bell and author Felecia Hatcher smile onstage at the Dinner With a Purpose event in Virginia on Nov. 3.

    Sidewalk Stroll

    Juliana Margulies
    Julianna Margulies opts for a chic leather look as she walks her pup around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4.

    Famous Face in the Crowd

    Joni Mitchell
    Joni Mitchell enjoys a backstage moment with the cast of Broadway's Almost Famous on the night of its Nov. 3 premiere in New York City.

    Well Suited

    Priyanka Chopra
    Priyanka Chopra looks glamorous from head to toe while wearing an icy blue pant suit and matching bralette at her hotel in Mumbai on Nov. 3.

    Double Scoop

    Brooklyn Beckham
    Husband and wife Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dip into some ice cream while enjoying a fall day in L.A. on Nov. 3.

    Rock 'n' Roll Royalty

    Jacob Elordi is spotted in character as Elvis on the set of Priscilla biopic in Toronto, Elordi was seen with co-star Cailee Spaeny as they recreated a scene of Elvis and Priscilla walking out of the Palmetto Theatre and getting into Elvis' waiting Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman limousine.
    Jacob Elordi and costar Cailee Spaeny appear in character as Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla while recreating iconic moments for the Priscilla Presley biopic in Toronto on Nov. 3.

    Songs for Good

    Aloe Blac
    Aloe Blacc takes the stage to perform at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

    Family First

    Kelly Rowland
    Kelly Rowland is accompanied by husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and son, Titan, to the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3, where she received the evening's award for courage.

    Red Moment

    Hayden Pannettierre
    Hayden Panettiere smiles upon arrival at the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

    Date Night for a Cause

    Jenna Dewan
    Also at the amfAR Gala on Nov. 3: Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee.

    Legacy of Love

    Wynonna Judd
    Wynonna Judd honors her late mother, Naomi Judd, as she performs at The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert on Nov. 3, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

    Glowing and Showing

    Heather Rae El Moussa
    Heather Rae El Moussa cradles her baby bump while leaving Selling Sunset's West Hollywood set on Nov. 3.

    Belting It Out

    Hayley Williams Paramore
    Hayley Williams takes the mic while her band, Paramore, performs as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Nov. 3.

    Father-Daughter Face-Off

    George Lopez
    George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez, smile at the Nov. 3 Hollywood premiere of their new NBC comedy, Lopez vs. Lopez.

    Ranch to Red Carpet

    Yellowstone
    Yellowstone stars Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille and Wes Bentley arrive at the show's season 5 premiere at the Walter Reade Theater in New York City on Nov. 3.