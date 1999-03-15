Carrey and Judd: A Twosome

Life’s not all laughs for Jim Carrey. The New York Post says the comic star and Ashley Judd were lip-locked for a good 45 minutes before leaving (together) Renee Zelwegger’s 30th-birthday bash in Hollywood the other night. Partygoers George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were reportedly left waiting interminably for drinks, because the wait staff couldn’t stop staring at Salma Hayek.

In other news of romance, Pamela Anderson Lee and her ex, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, have reunited, the actress told TV’s “Access Hollywood.” Tommy is still on probation in connection with his physical attack on Pam last year.