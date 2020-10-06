Catch the Carousel of Hope livestream right here on Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

Tom Hanks, Jennifer Hudson and More Added to Carousel of Hope Ball! Here's How to Watch

The night of the Carousel of Hope Ball just got a little more starry!

Event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis announced Monday that Sir Michael Caine, David Copperfield, John Elway, Kenny G, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, Maria Shriver, Sam Smith, Sir Rod Stewart, Pia Toscano, and Usher will join the incredible line-up of talent for the virtual 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The biennial event, which is dedicated to raising funds for clinical care and diabetes research for the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes and Children’s Diabetes Foundation, will stream exclusively on PEOPLE. You can catch the livestream above on Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. You can also stream the event on PeopleTV, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

This marks the first time in the event's history that the Carousel of Hope Ball will be available for public viewing. This year’s event -- which is in partnership with PEOPLE -- will celebrate two very significant occasions: Davis’ 90th birthday and the 40th Anniversary of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

This year’s event will feature Jay Leno as master of ceremonies and David Foster as music director, George Schlatter as honorary producer, and Clive Davis and Quincy Jones as music chairmen.

Image zoom From left: Tom Hanks, Jennifer Hudson and Maria Shriver Getty (3)

As previously announced, the evening will be filled with performances and special appearances from stars like Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager, Tony Bennett, Andrea Bocelli, George Clooney, Dame Joan Collins, Clive Davis, Robert De Niro, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jane Fonda, David Geffen, Josh Groban, Samuel L. Jackson, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert, Jay Leno, Rob Lowe, Nigel Lythgoe, Barry Manilow, Judge Judy Sheindlin, Diane Warren, Dionne Warwick, Oprah Winfrey, Henry Winkler, and many more!

Image zoom

The most recent Carousel of Hope Ball in 2018 honored Robert De Niro with the “Brass Ring Award” and featured show-stopping performances by Gladys Knight, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, and David Foster. That gala alone raised over $1.9 Million. Previous “Brass Ring Award” honorees include Frank Sinatra, Hillary Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Sir Sidney Poitier, David Foster, Halle Berry, and Sherry Lansing.

Image zoom Robert De Niro at the 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball Getty

Since its inception in 1978, the event has been a Hollywood favorite, uniting entertainment, sports, and business industry leaders from all areas for a night dedicated to raising awareness and, ultimately, finding a cure for diabetes. Diabetes, which afflicts over 30 million people in the United States alone, is rapidly on the rise. It is estimated that each year, approximately 50,000 Americans are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Of those, 25,000 are children. The Carousel Balls have raised more than $105 million to date, with proceeds benefitting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.