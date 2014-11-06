Philadelphia Woman Whose Abduction Was Caught on Camera Is Found Alive

A woman abducted off a Philadelphia street Sunday – in a crime that was caught on camera – is back home after police said she was found safe outside Baltimore and the man who grabbed her was arrested.

Carlesha Freeland-Gaither’s relatives say the 22-year-old nursing assistant returned to Philly early Thursday after reuniting with her family at a Maryland hospital.

Law enforcement agents spotted Freeland-Gaither and the man Wednesday in a car with a broken-out back window in Jessup, Maryland. They arrested suspect Delvin Barnes after he stepped out of the car.

Police said Freeland-Gaither had some injuries but was generally doing OK.

Carlesha’s mother, Keisha Gaither, who a day earlier had sobbed as she pleaded for the safe return of her kidnapped daughter, was smiling as she stood before the microphone at a Philadelphia news conference Wednesday evening.

“I’m taking my baby home. Thank you. Thank you so much,” she said as authorities announced the rescue.

Gaither thanked police and the community for their support. She said she had talked to her daughter by phone and her daughter was distraught.

“She was very upset. She was crying. She just was asking for me, to tell me she loved me, she missed me, to come get her,” she said. “I’m going to get my daughter. I’m going to get my baby.”

Authorities said there was no indication Freeland-Gaither and the man, who used to live in Philadelphia, knew each other.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey called Barnes “a thug” and “a vicious predator,” according to USA Today.

Barnes, 37, was being held Wednesday night on an unrelated Virginia warrant for attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl last month in Charles City County, Virginia, Philadelphia’s NBC10 reported. He will also face federal charges in the Philadelphia abduction, authorities said.

Barnes couldn’t be reached for comment while in custody.

“No one else is in danger right now because we got a very dangerous predator off the streets,” Ramsey said.

Freeland-Gaither had been last seen on surveillance video being grabbed by a man and pulled toward a car Sunday night as she struggled to get away in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.

Police and federal authorities had released a stream of images over the past two days from surveillance cameras in Maryland and from a Philadelphia supermarket hours before the abduction.

The video showed a man in a knit cap and dark coat walking down an aisle of a store and using a self-checkout station. A timestamp indicates the video was recorded eight hours before Freeland-Gaither disappeared.

A witness called 911 at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday and reported seeing a woman identified as Freeland-Gaither screaming for help as she was forced into a dark gray four-door vehicle.

Police said Freeland-Gaither’s glasses and cellphone were dropped on the street, near piles of broken auto glass.

The witness said Freeland-Gaither – described by her parents as easygoing until she’s threatened – had broken the car’s rear side windows.

Freeland-Gaither, a nursing assistant, graduated from high school in Maryland and lived with her grandfather in Philadelphia until a couple of months ago, when she moved in with her boyfriend.

Her grandmother Ana Mulero said she has worked with cancer patients and has been pursuing a career in nursing.