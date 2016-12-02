Candace Cameron Bure Took Full House BF Scott Weinger to 'Real Life Senior Prom' — Check Out Her Corsage!

Candace Cameron Bure has Full House fans saying “awwwww.”

The actress, who stars in the Netflix revival series Fuller House, posted an adorably epic throwback photo on Thursday of her alongside her on-screen boyfriend Scott Weinger at her “real life senior prom.”

“#TBT to my real life senior prom with @scottweinger. Yup, this really did happen (Awwwww.) Should DJ and Steve be together or is this ancient history? #TeamSteve #TeamMatt The drama continues on season 2 of #FullerHuse coming to @netflix December 9!! Who’s ready?!” the mother of three, 40, captioned a high school photo of the pair.

In the flashback picture, Bure dons a black, floor-length, spaghetti strap dress, a black pendant choker and a corsage on her right wrist while Weinger sports a tuxedo.

The actor, 41, played D.J. Tanner’s (Bure) beau Steve Hale on the ’90s sitcom — and took his GF to prom in the original series.

Now that DJ is a widowed, single mother of three in the revival, could Steve win back the heart of his high school love?

In October 2015, Bure took fans down nostalgia lane when she shared photos from her reunion dinner with Weinger and Andrea Barber (a.k.a. Kimmy Gibbler).

Fuller House‘s season 2 hits Netflix on Dec. 9.