Can You Recognize These Celebs in Their Incognito Halloween Costumes?

These over-the-top celeb costumes will blow your mind

Diana Pearl
and Lydia Price
October 26, 2018 10:07 AM
<p>Rihanna&#8217;s group of friends turned to the Ninja Turtles for costume inspiration in 2014. The singer choose a Raphael outfit, complete with twin sai.</p>
RIHANNA

Rihanna’s group of friends turned to the Ninja Turtles for costume inspiration in 2014. The singer choose a Raphael outfit, complete with twin sai.

<p>The singer partied the night away in a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BMSQZPxDbVK/">costume</a> inspired by Jim Carrey&#8217;s character in&nbsp;<i>The Mask</i>. We&#8217;re guessing she spent the entire night telling people, &#8220;Hello, it&#8217;s me.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
ADELE

The singer partied the night away in a costume inspired by Jim Carrey’s character in The Mask. We’re guessing she spent the entire night telling people, “Hello, it’s me.” 

<p>The then-couple <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba8Uwz_Hqpc/">teamed up</a> as&nbsp;<i>The Nightmare Before Christmas</i>&#8216; Jack Skellington and Sally last year. Now&nbsp;<i>that&#8217;s</i>&nbsp;Halloween.</p>
JENNA DEWAN & CHANNING TATUM

The then-couple teamed up as The Nightmare Before Christmas‘ Jack Skellington and Sally last year. Now that’s Halloween.

<p>Gaga may have worn her fair share of over-the-top outfits over the years, but even diehard fans could have missed her in this spookily on-point&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba8b642gZco/"><i>Edward Scissorhands&nbsp;</i>look</a>.&nbsp;</p>
LADY GAGA

Gaga may have worn her fair share of over-the-top outfits over the years, but even diehard fans could have missed her in this spookily on-point Edward Scissorhands look

<p>And now we&#8217;re going to have nightmares about an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba5VRxkBuXJ/?taken-by=kingjames">NBA player-sized Pennywise</a> coming after us. Perfect.&nbsp;</p>
LEBRON JAMES

And now we’re going to have nightmares about an NBA player-sized Pennywise coming after us. Perfect. 

<p>Take Hudgens&#8217; advice, and use your skeleton makeup as a way to hide from people you don&#8217;t want to talk to and as an excuse to chill on the couch with the decorations all night.&nbsp;</p>
VANESSA HUDGENS

Take Hudgens’ advice, and use your skeleton makeup as a way to hide from people you don’t want to talk to and as an excuse to chill on the couch with the decorations all night. 

<p>Klum&#8217;s Jessica Rabbit costume was one of the most memorable of her many, many epic Halloween transformations. She literally looked like a cartoon who jumped out of the TV at her 2015 bash.&nbsp;</p>
HEIDI KLUM 

Klum’s Jessica Rabbit costume was one of the most memorable of her many, many epic Halloween transformations. She literally looked like a cartoon who jumped out of the TV at her 2015 bash. 

<p>She&#8217;s been #WithHer since before the Iowa caucuses, but Perry took her support of Hillary Clinton to the next level with her insanely elaborate Halloween costume. Though her red pantsuit is standard Clinton attire, it&#8217;s the prosthetics and m<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BMKy-fMA39o/?taken-by=katyperry">akeup that really make her look part. </a>Having her &#8220;Bill&#8221; &mdash; agent Michael Kives &mdash; at her side doesn&#8217;t hurt, either!</p>
KATY PERRY

She’s been #WithHer since before the Iowa caucuses, but Perry took her support of Hillary Clinton to the next level with her insanely elaborate Halloween costume. Though her red pantsuit is standard Clinton attire, it’s the prosthetics and makeup that really make her look part. Having her “Bill” — agent Michael Kives — at her side doesn’t hurt, either!

<p>Wherever Sia goes, she&#8217;s incognito, so it&#8217;s to be expected that a Sia Halloween costume is disguise-worthy, too! We never would have recognized DeGeneres under all that hair.</p>
ELLEN DEGENERES

Wherever Sia goes, she’s incognito, so it’s to be expected that a Sia Halloween costume is disguise-worthy, too! We never would have recognized DeGeneres under all that hair.

<p>He found success as a fashion designer, but Jacobs might have missed his true calling &mdash; makeup artist! You&#8217;d have to do a double (or triple!) take to recognize the style maven this Halloween in his female body builder costume, which includeds some epic eye makeup and intense muscles.&nbsp;</p>
MARC JACOBS

He found success as a fashion designer, but Jacobs might have missed his true calling — makeup artist! You’d have to do a double (or triple!) take to recognize the style maven this Halloween in his female body builder costume, which includeds some epic eye makeup and intense muscles. 

<p>The year of the Olympics always brings a few Olympic-inspired Halloween costumes. In 2016, Dobrev nailed Ryan Lochte&#8217;s look so well that she even &#8220;fooled&#8221; his<em> Dancing With the Stars</em> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BMMu5DQheb0/?taken-by=cherylburke">partner Cheryl Burke</a>!</p>
NINA DOBREV  

The year of the Olympics always brings a few Olympic-inspired Halloween costumes. In 2016, Dobrev nailed Ryan Lochte’s look so well that she even “fooled” his Dancing With the Stars partner Cheryl Burke!

<p>Not even Jim Henson could have imagined a Miss Piggy this lifelike. Haynes&#8217;s costume was the ultimate disguise: Between the makeup, the snout, the boots, the outfit, and of course, the boobs, it&#8217;s near impossible to see the actor as anything other than Miss Piggy!</p>
COLTON HAYNES

Not even Jim Henson could have imagined a Miss Piggy this lifelike. Haynes’s costume was the ultimate disguise: Between the makeup, the snout, the boots, the outfit, and of course, the boobs, it’s near impossible to see the actor as anything other than Miss Piggy!

<p>Dobrev may have been incognito as Lochte, but the man was pretty hard to recognize himself! He wore a bright orange wig and plenty of face paint for his costume as the Mad Hatter. Fianc&eacute;e Kayla Rae Reid was a bit easier to identify in her matching Alice costume.</p>
RYAN LOCHTE  

Dobrev may have been incognito as Lochte, but the man was pretty hard to recognize himself! He wore a bright orange wig and plenty of face paint for his costume as the Mad Hatter. Fiancée Kayla Rae Reid was a bit easier to identify in her matching Alice costume.

<p>If you ran into Sampio on the street, chances are you had quite the scary Halloween. The model&#8217;s rendition of Samara from The Ring was way too true-to-life for comfort.</p>
SARA SAMPIO

If you ran into Sampio on the street, chances are you had quite the scary Halloween. The model’s rendition of Samara from The Ring was way too true-to-life for comfort.

<p>Stewart has conquered all things home, kitchen and really, the world, so it&#8217;s only time she takes on Hollywood, too. The domestic goddess made quite the transformation to an ultra-glam Marilyn Monroe.</p>
MARTHA STEWART

Stewart has conquered all things home, kitchen and really, the world, so it’s only time she takes on Hollywood, too. The domestic goddess made quite the transformation to an ultra-glam Marilyn Monroe.

<p>What do you do when you want to celebrate Halloween with your bros, but you&#8217;re also Leonardo DiCaprio and get accosted by fans wherever you go? Put on a mask-hiding mask, of course! DiCaprio went full werewolf (or <em>Wolf of Wall Street</em>) to take on Halloweekend with his friend Tobey Maguire.</p>
LEONARDO DICAPRIO

What do you do when you want to celebrate Halloween with your bros, but you’re also Leonardo DiCaprio and get accosted by fans wherever you go? Put on a mask-hiding mask, of course! DiCaprio went full werewolf (or Wolf of Wall Street) to take on Halloweekend with his friend Tobey Maguire.

