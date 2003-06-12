Campos Has Love and Money, but No Job

Rob Campos, the bachelor star of NBC’s dating game “For Love or Money,” has something in common with “The Practice”‘s Dylan McDermott — he’s out of a legal job.

The Dallas law firm where Campos, 33, did independent contract work has handed him his walking papers, Sanjay Mathur, the founder of Mathur Law Offices, told the Associated Press Wednesday.

Mathur made it clear his firm was severing all ties with Campos, following press reports that Campos had been expelled from a military program in 1999 for drunkenly groping a female officer.

He also was turned off by Campos’s behavior in the show’s second episode this week, in which the bachelor frolicked with (and came onto) 10 women in a hot tub during an alcohol-fueled party.

“What we do not want is negative publicity in relation to our firm,” Mathur said. “We are obviously very concerned about our reputation and how prospective clients might feel about our regard for their rights.”

AP could not reach NBC or Campos for comment Wednesday.

“For Love or Money” is a six-episode mini-series that’s a spin on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” in which Campos must choose a potential mate from among 15 women. What he doesn’t know is that once he makes that decision, his choice of mate will be asked to select between Campos or a $1 million prize.

On Monday, the Smoking Gun Web site revealed that when Campos was stationed at the Naval Justice School in Newport, R.I., in 1999, a 27-year-old woman allegedly kneed Campos in the groin, he collapsed, and she fled the room. He then allegedly vomited all over the woman’s bathroom — and effectively ended his military career.