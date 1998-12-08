Camilla's Foothold

The British public is prepared to bless the relationship of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, but they don’t want her sitting on Queen Elizabeth’s throne, according to a poll released over the weekend. The poll published by the Daily Mail found 61% would accept Charles as king if the two married, but that 78% were opposed to Camilla’s becoming queen. A third of the public say they wished Charles and Camilla would keep their relationship private, but 48% were content for the couple to be open about their romance.