10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"They're both equally hairy."
– Saturday Night Live's Jason Sudeikis, comparing his onscreen makeout sessions with Jon Hamm's lips and Zac Efron's foot, to Playboy
"Anybody who knows me does not put their hand in my food, especially when it's close to my mouth."
– Cameron Diaz, explaining her now-infamous popcorn photo with beau Alex Rodriguez, to David Letterman on The Late Show
"He calms her down like only my boob can."
– New mom Pink, commending husband Carey Hart as a "great father" to their daughter Willow Sage, to PEOPLE
"If I have a hangover, I look at him and say, 'How the f--- did you do heroin every day, when I can't even have three glasses of wine and not want to ever drink again?' I'm so happy he lived, of course. God bless him."
– Katy Perry, marveling at her rehabbed hubby Russell Brand, to Rolling Stone
"If my missus is there and she approves of the person, I get to bite boobs."
– True Blood's Stephen Moyer, on the fang-tastic fan requests he gets – and sometimes honors with permission from wife and costar Anna Paquin, to Men's Health
"My dad saw my husband's boss at a conference, and he said to stop paying my husband until we produce children."
– Jenna Bush Hager, whose father, former President George W. Bush, is still giving executive orders, to PEOPLE
"If you can wake up next to them in bed and they still look the same after a long night of watching movies with strawberries and champagne and cuddling, that's sexy!"
– PEOPLE's Most Amazing Bodies star Kellan Lutz, revealing his biggest turn-on in a woman – and his wooing techniques! – to PEOPLE
"I'm gonna kill that mo-fo."
– Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David, coming to the defense of brokenhearted Bachelorette Ashley Hebert, on The Tonight Show
"It's a hairpiece."
– Justin Bieber, capping off David Letterman's on The Late Show
