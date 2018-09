From 'Marry Me?' to Married: Stars' Shortest Engagements

While the pair have known each other for years, things steadily picked up speed since they rekindled their flame in May 2018, and PEOPLE confirms that they officially married at a courthouse in September 2018 after a whirlwind two-month engagement.

The two were inseparable all summer, and Bieber popped the question during a tropical Bahamas getaway on July 7.

A religious source confirmed to PEOPLE on Sept. 14 that the happy couple were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” said the source.