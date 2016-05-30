Calvin Harris Flaunts His Abs in New Shirtless Photo

The DJ shows off his bod in a new photo posted Monday on Instagram

Calvin Harris is bouncing back after his scary car accident.

On Monday, the DJ, 32, posted a new shirtless photo (much to his fans’ delight) on Instagram showing off his rock-hard abs and biceps.

The moody, black-and-white shot marks the star’s return to Instagram since getting into a car accident May 20 ahead of a scheduled Las Vegas performance.

“[Harris’] transport was involved in a collision this evening on the way to the airport,” his team wrote in a Facebook statement after the incident. “As a result he will be unable to perform at Omnia tonight. He has been examined by doctors and told to rest for a few days.”

Harris – who’s been dating Taylor Swift, 26, for more than a year and previously bared his bod for Emporio Armani ads – also shared some selfies on his Snapchat account Monday with a geotag filter placing him in London.