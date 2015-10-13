Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Her Mother Esther Has Broken Both Hips: 'She's Tough'

Naja Rayne
October 12, 2015 09:30 PM

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that her mother Esther Jenner has broken both her hips.

Jenner shared a photo on Twitter on Monday, revealing the news of Esther’s condition to fans.

“Visiting my mom and she’s doing great after breaking both her hips. She’s been mobile – she’s tough,” the I Am Cait star wrote.

In the photo, Jenner, 65, stands above her mother who gave a defiant smile to camera.

While she admitted to having "so much to learn" about Caitlyn’s transition, Esther has been open and accepting of her daughter’s new life.

“It takes so much courage to do what she’s doing,” the 89-year-old told PEOPLE in June. “When I first saw [Caitlyn] all I wanted to do was give her a big hug. It takes some getting used to. It’s going to take some time, but I will adjust.”

She added, “I lover her. And she’s happy. That’s all that matters.”

