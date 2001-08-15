Cage's Fame Is Well-Cemented

Nicolas Cage added another credit to his long list of accomplishments Tuesday. The star of such films as “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Con-Air” joined a select group of celebrities who have left their mark in the cement forecourt of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Cage, currently starring in “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin” with Penelope Cruz and Christian Bale, was joined by girlfriend Lisa Marie Presely, actor Jim Carrey and “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno. “I used to come here when I was a kid,” Cage told the crowd gathered at the historic theater for the ceremony. “I’d look at all my heroes, like Humphrey Bogart, and their hands and feet and thought about, ‘Well, God, wouldn’t that be great if one day that could happen?’ And you’ve all made it happen.” Jack Nicholson, Clint Eastwood, Bette Davis and Elizabeth Taylor are just a few of the stars whose palm and footprints grace the entrance to the historic theater.