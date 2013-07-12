Busy Philipps's Quirky Baby Name & Other Things We Love About Her

It didn’t take long for everyone to bug out after Busy Philipps revealed the name of her second daughter, Cricket Pearl.

And while we agree it’s quirky, we also think it’s cute – especially since it seems as if she and husband Marc Silverstein aren’t settling for mundane monikers any time soon. The couple are also parents to Birdie Leigh, 4½.

So as people continue to chirp about Philipps’s choice, we’re giving you four more reasons we can’t get enough of the always-entertaining actress.

1. She’s a nature lover – at least when playing the name game

BIrdie – named after Lady Bird Johnson – and Cricket aren’t front runners on most people’s list of baby names, but it’s hard to imagine someone who’s been bestowed with the name Busy to pick anything other than an equally out of the ordinary name. And while many may argue Philipps, 34, actually has the legal first name of Elizabeth, we’d answer that her girls can always go with their middle names – Leigh and Pearl – as back ups.

2. Her hilarious Twitter account never fails to make us laugh

Philipps’s daily Tweets are like a constant stream of one-liners from your funny best friend – only 10 times better. Shortly after Cricket’s name was revealed, the new mom took to Twitter not to defend her daughter, but to admit that the public had a point in assuming her kids will need counseling later in life. “It’s weird people think my kids will be in therapy because of their names. Guys, my kids will be [in] therapy for LOTS of reasons, I’m sure,” she Tweeted.

3. She’s BFFs with actress (and fellow mom) Michelle Williams

Years after Dawson’s Creek ran dry, Philipps and Williams’s best friend status is still going strong. Not only do the two women bond over beach trips but Williams even chose her former costar to be the godmother of her daughter, Matilda Rose.

4. She’s a familiar face on TV favorites

If a series has a cult following behind it, you can count on Philipps being part of the cast. She first won us over as Kim Kelly in Freaks and Geeks before becoming a regular as Audrey Liddell in Dawson’s Creek. These days, the actress can be found kicking it with Courteney Cox on the set of their show, Cougar Town.