'Bubbly' Mom Beverley Mitchell Indulges in Meaty Brunch at Posh L.A. Hotel

It’s been one exciting outing after another for two of the former stars – and current real-life BFFs – of 7th Heaven.

Around the same time Jessica Biel was whisked away to Miami Beach by hubby Justin Timberlake for her 32nd birthday, new mom Beverley Mitchell stepped out sans daughter Kenzie at trendy L.A. hotel SLS, where she happily chatted with guests at a fancy garden brunch hosted by Crystal Light Liquid #tinywin.

“She admitted she just had her first night away from her daughter,” an event-goer tells PEOPLE. “But she said she knows her daughter is always in good hands with her husband (Kenzie’s father Michael Cameron).”

Mitchell, who was casually clad in white skinny jeans and Tory Burch flats, didn’t shy away when it came to indulging at the dainty gathering, which served everything from Greek yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs and French toast.

“She ate bacon and sausage while mingling with guests,” the onlooker says. “She was so bubbly and sweet. She talked about how excited she was to meet up afterwards with her family. She seemed like such a ‘real’ person you’d want to just sit and hang out with for the day.”

