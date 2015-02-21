Bruce Jenner Moves from Malibu Bachelor Pad to Private Hillside Ranch

Bruce Jenner is making a big move.

In a decision that that a source says he had been planning for a long time, the 65-year-old former Olympian ditched his rented beachside Malibu mansion for a quieter hillside ranch.

X17online

X17Online reports that with the help of his son, Brandon, Jenner loaded his Ford pickup truck to the brim with various belongings on Friday, and began the move.

The reality star is seeking more privacy, according to another source. He has made headlines recently for his involvement in a fatal car crash on Feb. 7, as well as for his decision to transition from a male to female.

A source tells PEOPLE that the new 4-bedroom, 4-bath, 3,500 square-foot home sits on 11 acres with 360 ocean, mountain and canyon views.

“For someone seeking privacy, the property is a gem,” the source adds.

With the extra outdoor space and privacy, Bruce is sure to have plenty of room for his favorite activities: driving his off-road vehicles, playing golf, and flying remote control helicopters.