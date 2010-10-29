Brooke Mueller: Charlie Sheen Is a 'Survivor'

"Things get blown out of proportion," Sheen's estranged wife says of hotel incident

Charlie Sheen’s estranged wife may be the last person one would expect to throw her support his way. But when Brooke Mueller was asked what she thought of the actor’s incident in a New York hotel, she said she’s not too worried about him.

“Charlie is a survivor,” Mueller told Extra. “He knows how to handle himself.”

She also downplays reports of that night, when Sheen, 45, was found naked in an allegedly trashed room at the Plaza Hotel and was later sent to a New York hospital. “You know how things get blown out of proportion,” she added.

Mueller, mother of Sheen’s 19-month-old twin sons, has had her own drama with the actor. He was arrested on Christmas Day last year after a fight with Mueller in Aspen, Colo. He later cut a deal and is currently on probation. The couple are living apart but neither has filed for divorce.