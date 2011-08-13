The Dancing with the Stars co-host wed her longtime fiancé in St. Barts

After a five-year engagement, two kids together and a hot and steamy relationship, Brooke Burke and David Charvet have officially tied the knot.

The Dancing with the Stars co-host, 39, wed her actor beau, also 39, in St. Barts on Friday, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Saturday morning, Burke hinted at her happy news, Tweeting, “morning tweeties. Waiting for LA to wake up….big news to share.”

The couple are parents to son Shaya, 3, and daughter Rain, 4½, while Burke is also mom to daughters Sierra, 9 and Neriah, 11, from her previous marriage to Garth Fisher.

Why marry now after the long engagement?

“We started talking about why to do it at this point in our relationship,” Burke blogged last year. “‘Do you want forever?’ David asked. ‘Yes, I need forever,’ I said. It was just that simple. I would like to have a husband.”