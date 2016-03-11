Brittany Snow Celebrates Turning 30 with Her Family and Two Birthday Cakes

Brittany Snow‘s 30th birthday party was nothing short of aca-awesome.

The Pitch Perfect star celebrated her milestone birthday at ROKU restaurant in Los Angeles with a group of 12, including her parents and her closest friends.

Arriving at the hotspot just after 7 p.m., “Brittany was glowing and in amazing spirits,” says a source. “She was smiling ear-to-ear all night long and was enjoying quality time with the people she cares about most.”

The actress sipped on tequila cocktails while digging into tuna poke and lobster garlic noodles from the restaurant’s teppenyaki grill with her group.

At the end of the night, the star’s best friends sang a round of “Happy Birthday” and presented her with two cakes – one in the shape of a cookie and the other in the shape of a mini DJ set-up.