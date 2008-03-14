Britney Spears Wraps Up Work on TV Show

"There was not an ounce of the dark side," says How I Met Your Mother's Neil Patrick Harris

Britney Spears completed two days of filming on TV’s How I Met Your Mother, receiving praise from the sitcom’s cast for her attitude and comic skills.

“There was not an ounce of the dark side that we’ve all read so much about,” star Neil Patrick Harris, 34, said Thursday night at a West Hollywood party for the show.

In the episode, which will air March 24, Spears plays a receptionist at a dermatologist’s office, and she falls for one of the show’s main characters, played by Josh Radnor.

Spears, 26, shot her scenes Wednesday and Thursday.

“She was hilarious in the table-read, and I got to see her do the run-through as well, and she was great,” cast member Jason Segel said at the Jameson Irish Whiskey St. Patrick’s Day party. “She was great and lovely and couldn’t be sweeter.”