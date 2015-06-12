The pop star's dream job is taking care of the famous couple's six kids

Britney Spears Wishes She Could Be Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pitt's Nanny

Britney Spears just extended her Las Vegas residency three months, but the singer has a backup career plan – nannying.

The “Pretty Girls” singer doesn’t want just any job in childcare, however. Spears is gunning for the coveted role of babysitter to the Jolie-Pitt clan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve met Brad Pitt once but I’d like to meet the [family] again, and I’d like to become their nanny,” Spears, 33, said of her dream job during an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

What It’s Like to be at Home with Britney Spears and Her Boys

Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt are the parents of six: Maddox, 13, Pax, 10, Zahara, 9, Shiloh, 8, and Knox and Vivienne, 6.

When the Good Morning Britain host asserted the position might be hard work, the singer insisted, “That sounds fun to me!”

“I’d probably be a teacher or anything relating to the kids or teaching at a dance studio with a bunch of kids,” she said.

Spears is a hands-on parent to her own children Sean Preston, 9, and Jayden James, 8. The singer recently revealed to PEOPLE that she’s taking math classes to help her sons with their homework.

“They go to a really hard school, and this week we had three hours of homework [a night],” she said. “Some of it is hard for me. Next year when [Preston] IS in fifth grade, he’s going to be doing pre-algebra, and I’m taking classes so I know how to do it!”