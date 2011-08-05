Britney Spears Takes Her Boys (and Boyfriend) on a Boat
The pop star takes a break from touring to boat with Jason Trawick and sons off Long Island, N.Y.
INF
Those are some handsome first mates.
Britney Spears took to the high seas Thursday in Long Island, N.Y., for a family outing with boyfriend and former agent Jason Trawick and her sons, Jayden, 4½, and Preston, 5½.
The pop star, 29, hung on tight to her man, while her brood hung out on the deck of the boat.
The boat trip came on a break from the singer’s busy tour schedule. Her Femme Fatale tour picks back up again Friday night in East Rutherford, N.J.
– Alison Schwartz