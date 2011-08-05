Britney Spears Takes Her Boys (and Boyfriend) on a Boat

The pop star takes a break from touring to boat with Jason Trawick and sons off Long Island, N.Y.

By People Staff
August 05, 2011 02:15 PM
INF

Those are some handsome first mates.

Britney Spears took to the high seas Thursday in Long Island, N.Y., for a family outing with boyfriend and former agent Jason Trawick and her sons, Jayden, 4½, and Preston, 5½.

The pop star, 29, hung on tight to her man, while her brood hung out on the deck of the boat.

The boat trip came on a break from the singer’s busy tour schedule. Her Femme Fatale tour picks back up again Friday night in East Rutherford, N.J.

– Alison Schwartz

